The electric Mercedes-Benz S-Class is getting its first performance version. The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic + was unveiled today at the first ever 2021 IAA in Munich and aims to put pressure on the future BMW i7 limousine. The new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 not only delivers the comfort and luxury of an electric S-Class, but also extremely impressive performance.

The AMG EQS 53 starts with a basic version of the car delivering 658 horsepower and 950 Newton meters of torque (700.6 lb-ft). Thus powered, the EQS AMG is claimed to reach 62 mph in 3.8 seconds, with top speed governed at 220 km/h (137 mph).

Mercedes also offers the AMG Dynamic Plus package which, in Race Start mode with boost function, can deliver 761 horsepower and a maximum torque of 1,020 Newton meters (752 lb-ft) can send to the four wheels of the luxury sedan. The 0-to-62-mph time is cut by 0.4 second, and allow the EQS to reach 250 km/h (155 mph).

The technical layout with two electric motors, of which the stronger one is placed on the rear axle, results in an all-wheel drive with rear-heavy power distribution practically automatically. Depending on the specific configuration, the lithium-ion battery with a net capacity of 107.8 kWh is sufficient for a WLTP range of 526 to 580 kilometers, making the AMG-EQS absolutely suitable for everyday use.

There are plenty of new features and tech in the EQS 53: 9-degree rear-wheel steering, larger brakes, AMG 21-inch wheels (additional 21- and 22-inch wheels are available), carbon fiber trim, the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, the AMG Night Package, unique AMG front and rear bumpers, a Panamerican-style faux grille and a ducktail spoiler.

The cabin has been adorned with plenty of luxury items, from nappa leather sport seats to the Alcantara AMG steering wheel and plenty of AMG badges. There are specific fabrics and decor as well as an AMG-specific interpretation of the content on the huge “Hyperscreen.”

