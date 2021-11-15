BMW is readying its next-generation 7 Series for its release next year and with it will come a suite of new technologies from BMW. While split headlights and Level 3 autonomy are the big headlines, there are some other new tech introductions for the new 7 Series as well. A recent post from Bimmerpost breaks down some of the new features of the upcoming 7 Series and there are some interesting new bits of kit.

For starters, the G70 7 Series is rumored to have fully automatic doors, like a Rolls-Royce. With the push of the button, the passengers can open and close their doors. No word on if this will only be on the rear doors or on all doors but either way it’s cool. We also don’t know if owners will be able to power open the doors from the outside, like on a Rolls, but that would be pretty cool. However, I can see the BMW Group wanting to keep that a Rolls-Royce thing, for hierarchy’s sake.

Another new feature is going to be the Sky Lounge Roof, which we assume will be the same as the new BMW iX’s. While we don’t know that for sure, it’s same to assume BMW isn’t going to let the 7 Series miss out on any technology. If that’s the case, it will have the ability to change from transparent to opaque at the push of a button. It’s a nifty party trick that’s sure to impress customers, even if the previous-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class had it nearly ten years ago.

One of the more important additions to the 7 Series is an all-new iteration of the B58 inline-six engine. It will likely come in a couple of different power flavors but it will power some of the entry-level 7 Series models. No word on what changes have been made to update it but, given how incredible it is now, we expect good things.

The next-gen BMW 7 Series is going to be the most high-tech car BMW has ever produced, when it debuts next year. While its design might be a bit controversial, due to those aforementioned split headlights, there’s no denying that it will be more luxurious and high-tech than every before.

[Source: Bimmerpost]