North American dealerships are slowly starting to receive their allocations for the new 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe. BMW Durham in Ajax, Ontario, Canada, is sharing with us the first photos of the 2022 BMW M240i Coupe in Black Sapphire. We’ve covered the new 2 Series in a series of articles so far (coverage here), but most of the color choices were either Thundernight Metallic, Mineral and Alpine White, Melbourne Red, and occasionally Portimao Blue and Brooklyn Grey.

As always, the Black Sapphire color looks the part on a BMW car, and especially on the sporty 2 Series Coupe. Compact black cars have always been a soft spot of ours since they denote both classiness and sportiness in a single package. The other standard colors available for the new 2 Series are: Alpine White, Black uni, Melbourne Red metallic, Mineral White metallic, Portimao Blue metallic (for M Sport/M240i models only), Brooklyn Gray metallic (for M Sport/M240i models only) and Thundernight metallic (for M Sport/M240i models only).

All in all, the new BMW 2 Series Coupe offers plenty of individualization choice to suit almost every taste. Of course, we expect new paintwork (especially BMW Individual) to become available in the near future.

All new for 2022, the BMW 2 Series Coupe is only the second generation of 2 Series but actually the latest in a long line of small, two-door, four-seat, small-engine, everyday sports cars from BMW. The BMW 1600, back in the original Neue Klasse, was one of the cars that really got BMW started in this segment. The 1600 was followed by the iconic BMW 2002, which created the template for the brand’s success. Now, the second-gen BMW 2 Series is the newest iteration of such a car and potentially the last.

BMW really differentiated the 2 Series from the rest of the lineup on the outside — its headlights, grille, Hofmeister kink, taillights, and overall design language is entirely different from everything else with a Roundel. However, the interior is similar to what we’ve seen in other new BMWs. In fact, aside from a subtle triangle pattern in the door panels and a slightly different door pull design, the cabin of the 2 Series Coupe is nearly indistinguishable from that of a 3 Series or 4 Series.

To learn more about the new 2 Series Coupe and its design, you can take a quick look at the videos below. Of course, more photos of this BMW M240i Coupe in Black Sapphire can be found in the photo gallery attached.

[Photos by @allenbmwdurham and @mtrel on Instagram, and Allen BMWDurham on Youtube]