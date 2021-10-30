It’s always exciting when a new generation of a flagship car arrives since it usually ushers in new tech and design cues that trickle down to lesser models of the range. That will be the case with the G70 7 Series by adopting revamped powertrains and an already controversial split headlight setup. These are only some of the changes known so far, but the folks from Bavaria are likely planning many novelties for their crown jewel.

Meanwhile, prototypes of the next 7 Series have been spied lumbering around the Nürburgring while still stubbornly wearing full camo attire. These appear to have the production body, although all seem to lack the final headlights and a few also carry provisional taillights. However, their location won’t change on the final car, and we know for a fact there’s an extra row of front headlights located at the top of the bumper, serving as the LED daytime running lights.

Unsurprisingly, the front grille doesn’t look any smaller than it is today, lending the 7er an imposing look to match its generous size. Some of the prototypes suggest they represent a more potent version judging by the quad exhaust system with a new design for the end tips. That’s possibly an M760i replacement, but rather an indirect successor as the V12 will not return for the next-gen model.

That’s a bit disappointing seeing as how Mercedes has managed to keep its twelve-cylinder alive in the Maybach S-Class despite more stringent emissions regulations. The likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley still offer the V12, but we’re talking about an entirely different league in terms of pricing. It’s also a matter of time before these ultra-luxury brands will lose their massive engines to meet tougher legislation.

The subtle trunk lid spoiler also indicates we’re looking at a spicy 7 Series version, while the side reveals the overhauled range topper is the next model in line to get door handles that remain flush with the body for better aero and a sleeker profile. With all the prototypes being pushed hard on the Green Hell, the man with the camera couldn’t take peek inside. That said, we’re expecting a truly next-gen interior with all the luxury and tech BMW has available right now, including iDrive 8 and plush materials throughout the cabin.

The engine lineup will be vast and will include not only a myriad of gasoline and diesel units, but also a plug-in hybrid and a fully electric powertrain. A new V8 rumored to carry the S68 is allegedly coming as a massive evolution of the N63 twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 rated at 535 horsepower and also offered in a hybrid configuration. Elsewhere, the smaller B58 3.0-liter straight-six is being tweaked as well and should come in 270- and 370-hp flavors.

The list of goodies will be quite extensive, including everything from a new Bowers & Wilkins sound system and soft-closing doors to air suspension and even fully automatic doors akin to the Rolls-Royce Phantom. Needless to say, a highly advanced semi-autonomous driving system is also in the offing since that’s the technology in which virtually all premium brands are investing heavily.

We’ve heard through the grapevine production of the new BMW 7 Series will commence in July 2022, which if true, means we are probably only several months away from the vehicle’s world premiere.

