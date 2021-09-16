BMW is currently hard at work on the new generation G70 7 Series. The car was recently spotted doing the usual rounds on the Nurburgring a couple of times, under heavy camouflage. While we’re still hoping for a design without a split-headlight setup the new 7er will be more than just the way it looks. Big changes are bound to happen in the line-up, with the introduction of an all-electric model and several new internal combustion choices.

At launch, the BMW 7 Series will bring forward a few brand new powerplants. Maybe ‘brand new’ is an exaggeration here, as most of them will be upgraded versions of engines already around right now. Still, the specs that are coming from the rumor mill are impressive. The B58 3.0-liter straight six will carry a lot of the weight. We’ll get a new version of it, with 270 horsepower on the 735i model followed by a more powerful alternative on the 740i which is said to be capable of delivering 370 horsepower .

This upgraded version of the B58 will also make its way into the engine bays of other cars, like the X5, X6 and X7 later on. Most likely, the upcoming 5 Series will also get it as a replacement for the current 340 horsepower version found in the 540i model. On top of that, the top of the line 7 Series model, the 750i will get a completely new V8 engine which is supposedly wearing the internal codename S68.

This is an engine we’ve first heard of back in 2019. Our sources told us, back then, that it’s going to be a heavily reworked version of the N63 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. Most likely, it’s going to be a hybrid and it will develop 535 horsepower according to various sources. The most interesting part is, without a doubt, the codename it has, as ‘S’ versions are usually reserved for M cars, not a regular 7 Series. Just like the upgraded B58, this S68 version will also be used on a number of other models, including the refreshed X7, from 2022 onward.