The Rolls-Royce Phantom is the self-proclaimed best car in the world, emphasis on “self-proclaimed”. While the Phantom is a brilliant luxury car, there are a lot of other brilliant luxury cars to be had for even less money. In this new video from Throttle House, we get to see if the Phantom can take down the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

BMW and Rolls-Royce fans probably just spit out their champagne, laughing at the thought of a purely bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom competing with the Mercedes-Maybach, which is just a standard S-Class with some extra luxury bits. However, laugh not, as the Mercedes-Maybach is a brilliant luxury car in its own right and costs less than half of the Phantom. Is the Phantom truly twice as good?

That depends on what you want from a luxury car. The all-new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is based on the all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, so it’s very similar on the inside. Sure, the Maybach is seven inches longer in wheelbase, which is very nice, but the cabin is almost identical in design. While the Phantom is truly bespoke and its material quality is significantly better. It feels more expensive and more opulent. Then again, at twice the price, it better.

One thing the Maybach has that the Rolls does not is tech. Lots and lots of tech. While Rolls’ tech is hidden, working beneath the surface to provide luxury, the Maybach’s tech comes in the form of toys to play with. The back seats are absurdly adjustable, there are power foot rests, tweeters that rotate outward, a “4D” sound system, and some very cool tray tables. If you think of toys when you think of luxury, it’s the Maybach you want.

However, the Rolls-Royce rides much better, is quieter on the inside, and feels like the better luxury car overall. Yes, the Mercedes-Maybach is a great luxury car, better than almost everything else on the market. Almost everything…