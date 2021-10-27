It’s safe to say the BMW i4 and iX are off to a strong start in the United States as the company has updated its website to reflect the first batch of cars for each model has already been sold. Early adopters are going to get their vehicles by June 2022, but if you haven’t signed your name on the dotted line, you’re in for a long wait as the second shipment of cars earmarked for the US won’t arrive until sometime next summer.

That applies to both the i4 eDrive40 ($55,400 base MSRP) and the more potent i4 M50 ($65,900) as all initial units have been purchased by customers who placed $1,500 deposits to claim the Tesla Model 3 fighter. The iX can be preordered for the same deposit amount in the US exclusively in the xDrive50 specification, available from $83,200.

While the electric SUV entered production at the Dingolfing factory back in early July, the i4 hit the assembly line in Munich a few days ago. Many more EVs are on the way considering BMW has already announced zero-emissions versions of the next-generation 5 Series and 7 Series. Before that happens, the Life Cycle Impulse for the 3 Series is expected to come along with an EV variant based on the long-wheelbase sedan.

An updated iX3 was recently revealed and will be followed by a smaller iX1 based on the next-generation X1 compact crossover planned for a 2022 release. The next wave of EVs will kick off in 2025 with the rebirth of the Neue Klasse, an electric-focused platform said to be inaugurated by a 3 Series EV separate from the conventionally powered model.

Aside from ICE-less BMWs, plans are in motion for high-performance M models equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Chief of which will be the XM, a bespoke M SUV rumored to get three PHEV setups with the top-tier version reportedly featuring a combined output of 740 horsepower from the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 and electric motor.

[Source: BMW]