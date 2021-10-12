TEST DRIVE: 2022 BMW i4 M50 – Delivering Sheer Driving Pleasure

A trip to Germany will always bring a combination of driving on curvy roads and the, sometimes, unlimited speed Autobahn. The BMW i4 M50 made no exception. Just like with the iX, the test route took me through Bavaria, into the Alps, and eventually on a section of the Autobahn leading to the airport. Therefore, I covered a typical route which many European customers will encounter in their daily life. And of course, efficiency and range preservation was at the bottom of my checklist. In the end, the i4 M50 is a proper sportscar and has to be driven accordingly.

The interior of the car was quite familiar: a large and curved digital panel, iDrive 8, and the typical setup of the center console which includes blue accents. The driver-oriented layout is also present, along with sport seats and a sport steering wheel. The rear seating are what you’d expect in a gran coupe: restricted headroom if you’re on the taller side, but overall a comfortable riding position.

The i4 M50 also gets a SPORT Boost function increasing the system’s combined drive power by 67 hp. At the same time, combined torque is upped by 48 lb-ft. The extra burst of acceleration is accompanied by an M-specific soundtrack.

BMW’s engineering team has also worked extensively on the braking module. The i4 features an integrated braking system which brings all the components into a single module. The result is a short and direct pedal feel, along with fast balancing between regenerative braking and friction braking.

The integrated brake system and Brake Energy Regeneration is rated at 116 kW for the base i4 eDrive40 model and 195 kW for the i4 M50. While the BMW i3 had a single brake-regen mode, the new i4 comes with no less than four options. The idea here is that you can still get the one pedal feeling. but if you want to drive longer distances, maybe you want to have more comfort. This is why you can choose the amount of recuperation in the i4.

You have three levels and one adaptive mode. You can change from the one-pedal feeling to coasting where you have no recuperation. And you have a mode in between. If you don’t care about switching the modes, there is an adaptive mode which does the work for you. For instance, if you drive behind another car and get closer, the i4 will start to recuperate. But if you don’t have anyone in front of you, the i4 coasts so you don’t lose energy in recuperation.

In braking situations, the first thing the car does is to recuperate energy. But if you need additional braking force, only then it will use the mechanical brakes. So during my drive I played around with all these modes. On backroads, I mostly used the High mode which did most of the braking for me. At the other end of the spectrum is the Low regen-mode which feels like you’re driving a “normal” BMW where you need to do all the braking.