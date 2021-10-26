The AC Schnitzer team put together a very interesting upgrade for the BMW M4 Competition, taking the high-performance M car up from its standard 510 PS to about 590 PS without changing too much under the hood. As a matter of fact, the AC Schnitzer team says there’s room for even more improvement but that would be detrimental to the long-term reliability of the car. Since the German tuner is one of the very few in the world offering warranty on its upgrades, we’ll take their word for it.

Nevertheless, the performance achieved by their upgraded model is pretty darn impressive. The BMW M4 Competition is already a fast and powerful car. Under its hood hides a 3-liter straight six, twin-turbo S58 engine, capable of delivering 510 PS and 650 Nm of torque in standard guise. It will do o-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds, and that’s because we’re referring to the rear-wheel drive Competition model here.

Get it with all-wheel drive and that time drops significantly, getting very close to the 3-second mark. The tuned model in this video is a rear-wheel drive model so the 0-100 km/h acceleration time isn’t drastically improved. How could it be, since you have even more power to put down using the rear axle alone? However, once it gets going, this AC Schnitzer monster proves its worth. As you’re about to see, it posts really good numbers.

The 100-200 km/h sprint is done with in 7.04 seconds and reaching 300 km/h from standstill takes a bit over 40 seconds. Sure, that may not be as fast as the Chiron but still, breaking that psychological barrier shouldn’t even be possible, as the M4 is normally restricted to 250 km/h. According to the AC Schnitzer representative in the clip, the car can go even higher but they ran out of room on the 3-kilometer long stretch they had at their disposal for this experiment.