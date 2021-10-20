AC Schnitzer recently revealed its tuning package for the BMW M4 Competition and it packs quite a serious punch. Rather than the standard 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque from the M4’s 3.0 liter twin-turbo I6, the AC Schnitzer car makes 590 horsepower and 553 lb-ft. For reference, that’s as much horsepower as the Audi RS6 Avant and as much torque as the BMW M5 and the M4 is quite a bit lighter than both. In this new POV video from AutoTopNL, we get to take a look at the AC Schnitzer BMW M4, to see what it’s like to drive.

It certainly looks more aggressive. The carbon fiber aero bits, such as the fixed rear wing, front canards, and rear diffuser, give it an angrier look than the stock car. Inside, the AC Schnitzer M4 is mostly similar but has some added bits of flare. For instance, the steering wheel gets Alcantara and some new stitching, while all new paddle shifters replace the stock car’s carbon fiber ones.

On start up, it doesn’t sound too different but put the car in sportier modes and it sounds much fruitier than stock. The added power seems noticeable as well, as it flat-out rips. Damn-near 600 horsepower in a rear-wheel drive M4 sounds a bit scary, though, and it easily gets its rear tires unstuck from the road a few times in this video. If you get an AC Schnitzer-tuned BMW M4, be mindful that it can bite if you aren’t careful.

The G82 BMW M4, along with its G80 BMW M3 sibling, is one of the best driving cars the brand currently makes. Adding power, noise, and looks will only make the ownership experience more exciting. So if you’re an M4 owner and want to spice it up a bit, check out this tuning kit from AC Schnitzer.