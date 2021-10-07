Famous German tuning company AC Schnitzer is almost ready to release its full tuning package for the G80 BMW M3 Competition, which will be the company’s most powerful 3 Series variant of all time. It obviously starts off life as a standard M3 Comp but gets a comprehensive tuning kit to boost performance, increase handling dynamics, and look more aggressive. While the AC Schnitzer kit isn’t quite ready just yet, the company has released its specs.

The M3’s 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged engine makes 503 horsepower and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque from the factory. After some fiddling by AC Schnitzer, it makes a whopping 590 horsepower and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, all of which is still sent to the rear wheels. The standard M3 Comp is already a handful, we can only imagine what this tuned car will be like. However, country-specific warranties can offer coverage of up to four years, so at least you’ll know it’s mechanically sound.

A new stainless steel exhaust system, with carbon fiber tailpipes, also increase the noise, while looking cooler as well. The M3 isn’t a bad sounding car but it’s not a brilliant sounding one, either. So hopefully this can add some music to its exhaust noise.

There are two AC Schnitzer suspension upgrades available. For just a drop in ride height, you can get the lowering spring kit, which only lowers the front axle by 15-20 mm, while the rear axle stays the same. So it stances the car a bit. However, an RS coilover suspension kit is far more comprehensive. It lowers the ride height, decreases body roll, and also improves ride comfort. According to AC Schnitzer, their philosophy on ride/handling balance is “Better fast than hard”. I can hear Sterling Archer whispering “phrasing”.

The goal with the RS coilover suspension was to increase cornering speeds, while creating “good-natured load change reactions”, without making it too stiff for public roads.

AC Schnitzer offers a few different wheel options for the G80 BMW M3 but the ones seen in these photos are AC3 Lightweight Forged Wheels with a glossy black finish. There’s a silver/anthracite for these wheels as well.

It wouldn’t be an AC Schnitzer car without having some intense aero, though. Their G80 BMW M3 Competition gets quite a bit of it. A front splitter, front canards, new side skirts, a new rear diffuser to work with the new exhaust, a rear roof spoiler and a fixed rear wing are all available for the M3. The wing is made from carbon fiber and, when combined with the spoiler, can provide up to 70 kg of downforce at 200 km/h.

Inside, there’s also a new steering wheel available. It gets Alcantara on the top and bottom, with stitched leather on the sides, and a stripe at the 12 o’clock position. Carbon fiber inserts fill the spoke trim and large new paddle shifters replace BMW’s existing ones.

This new AC Schnitzer G80 BMW M3 tuning package can genuinely transform the way your M3 looks, feels, and sounds. If you’re looking for a comprehensive tuning kit for your G80, this could be it.