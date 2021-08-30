Ever since the new M3 Competition was unveiled, it’s had to prove itself against a wide range of models. Normally, everyone would be interested in how the new M car would perform against its traditional rivals, such as the C63 AMG, Audi RS4, and Alfa Romeo Giulia QV. However, with this new model, things have been a bit different, with comparisons between the M3 and even some tuned classics.

The video below is an example of the latter. This is a drag race between the new M3 Competition and a heavily tuned Nissan Silvia S15. Even though this version of the Silvia may not be as popular as the S14, it still holds a special place in the heart of many enthusiasts. In this particular case, the engine of the car has been heavily reworked. The 2.0 liter mill is now a 2.1 liter due to the modifications, has a massive turbo attached to it and a lot more changes done to make it deliver 650 horsepower. That’s right, 650 horsepower from a 2.1 liter four-cylinder.

The weight of the Silvia also works in its favor, as it tips the scale at just 1,200 kilos. That means the power to weight ratio is drastically higher than in the case of the 510 horsepower, 1,730-kilo BMW. That said, there are still a lot of factors at play here. The most important is the technology that will help the Bavarian machine out. That’s because the BMW has Launch Control and an automatic gearbox. On the other side of the track, the Silvia is also a rear-wheel drive car but with a manual gearbox and no fancy traction control system to help it out.

Therefore, we already know where this heading, right? From a dig, the two will behave completely different as the Silvia could struggle to put the power down, especially since we’re talking about a damp track. But what about from a roll? Will the shifts be good enough to keep up with the M3 Competition? Check it out in the video below.