Fresh of the press – so to speak – we bring you the first videos of the all-new 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe. The G42 generation will go on sale this November with an MSRP of $36,350 for the 2022 BMW 230i Coupe and $48,550 for 2022 BMW M240i xDrive Coupe, plus $995 Destination. The BMW 230i xDrive and the M240i rear-wheel drive will arrive late in the year, latest in early 2022.

For this second generation, the 2 Series grew a bit in length, width, wheelbase, and wheel track, although it also got lower. All non-M240i models are now 4.3 inches longer, 2.6 inches wider, have 2.0 inch longer wheelbases, and wider wheel tracks by 2.8 inches at the front and 1.9 inches at the back. They’re also 1.0 inch lower, which gives it a lower center of gravity and a sportier look. However, the BMW M240i grew a bit differently than its non-M Performance siblings. It’s 3.5 inches longer than the previous M240i, 2.6 inches wider, and 1.0 inch lower but its wheel track increased by 2.5 inches at the front and 2.4 inches at the back.

The official data also shows that the G42 2 Series is about 200 lbs heavier than the F22 generation. Of course that’s likely due to more standard equipment and beefier bodystyle, but it’s still quite heavy for a compact sports coupe. Yet, the M240i is still an extremely fast car. It uses the B58 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six engine, with 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, while getting 29 mpg (8.1 liters/100 km).

All 2 Series models get the same eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, which means no manual transmission option for any market. So the current F22 M240i might appreciate it in price. As always, we put together a series of videos showing the new model in all its glory. Take a look below and don’t forget to subscribe!