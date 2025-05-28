It’s been a minute since we last talked about the 2 Series Active Tourer. BMW’s sole minivan is sticking around. Better yet, the compact people mover is even receiving updates. This summer, the Mercedes B-Class rival can be ordered in a Night Dusk Blue hue we don’t recall discussing previously. Fire Red/Vegas Red also joins the color palette.

The two new shades are also coming to the X1, which also adds Individual Frozen Portimao Blue with a matte finish. Made famous by the latest-generation X3, Dune Grey is coming to the X2. BMW is also making a few interior tweaks to the 2 Series Active Tourer and X2, where the Veganza perforated upholstery will be available in Atlas Grey/Smoke White, Castanea, and Smoke White.

Castanea and Smoke White will also be offered for the X1. Vehicles equipped with the optional front seats will be available with Econeer Bicolour Blue upholstery. BMW is also adding Brushed Aluminium Shadow trim to the list of options for the 2 Series Active Tourer, X1, and X2.

If you’d rather opt for a hatchback or sedan in this segment, there’s good news. The 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe get standard heated front seats on the base trim. Going forward, the entry-level flavor has an alarm system. Stepping up to the M135 hot hatch or its M235 sedan, the optional M Technology Package II now adds M-themed seatbelts.

These changes are part of a broader summer update BMW is rolling out across Europe. It includes a more powerful i4 M60 and an Ultimate Package for the X5 M and X6 M. Additionally, the i4 eDrive35 and eDrive40 benefit from increased range. A new standard tire repair kit will be included on select models.

BMW is also offering a free extended warranty for high-voltage batteries, covering vehicles up to eight years old or with a maximum of 160,000 kilometers (99,419 miles). If capacity drops below 70%, BMW promises to fix it at no cost.

Source: BMW