The second day at Goodwood Festival of Speed brings us some exclusive photos of the 2022 BMW 220d with the M Sport Package and painted in Portimao Blue Metallic. This is the first time that we get to see the new G42 2 Series in a color other than the Thundernight Metallic and Alpine White. And as always, Portimao Blue does not disappoint. In terms of color options, there’s only one new color for the exterior of the 2 Series — Thundernight Metallic, and it’s an absolutely excellent shade of purple. The rest are your typical BMW colors; Alpine White, Jet Black (non-M240i models only), Black Sapphire Metallic, Melbourne Red, Mineral White, Portimao Blue, and Brooklyn Gray.

This new 2022 BMW 2 Series will come in four flavors (two in North America); BMW 220i, BMW 220d, BMW 230i, and BMW M240i xDrive. The latter two will only be available in the U.S. market, while all four will be available in Europe. As expected, the BMW 220i will come with BMW’s typical 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, making 184 horsepower, 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque, and return up to 37 mpg (6.3 liters per 100 km).

While the BMW 220d uses a 2.0 liter turbo-diesel, that makes 190 horsepower and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, while returning 50 mpg (4.7 liters/100 km). The BMW 230i gets another 2.0 liter turbo-four but with 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft (300 Nm) but fuel economy ratings weren’t released. Lastly, the BMW M240i gets a 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six engine, with 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, while getting 29 mpg (8.1 liters/100 km).

As always, the M Sport Package brings distinctive design accents, including but not limited to, a sportier bumper and rear diffuser. There is also an M Sport suspension with a variable sport steering. Of course, the 2 Series gets M Sport brakes and M Sport differential at the rear axle. An Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers is available as an option. If you do specify the M Sport Package, then you will also get 18-inch M light-alloy wheels. The BMW M240i xDrive Coupe rides on 19-inch M light-alloy wheels as standard with the option of high-performance tires.

The optional M Sport package Pro can be added on top of the M Sport specification to enhance the looks and driving dynamics. Features include 19-inch M light-alloy wheels, M Sport brakes, the eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, a front spoiler lip and an M rear spoiler.