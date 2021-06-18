BMW unveiled quite a few new colors for the 2021 M3 and M4 models. Apart from those though, older colors are still eye-catching and Tanzanite Blue will forever hold a special place in our hearts. It’s a dark shade of blue that could very well be mistaken for black, depending on the light source and position. But how does it fare on the controversial shapes of the new M4?

The guys from BMW Abu Dhabi had one such M4 in the shop and it wasn’t just wearing Tanzanite Blue but also some rocking M Performance parts. As you might’ve noticed, BMW is pushing M Performance parts more than ever, with the new M3 and M4 models getting a full range of products from the get go. They don’t just make your car look cooler, but they are also functional, every M Performance part being thoroughly tested by the Motorsport engineers before it can go on sale.

This particular M4 is wearing a lot of them. From the front bumper spoiler to the canards, side skirts, rear bumper canards and the huge rear wing you simply can’t miss them. All the parts are made of carbon fiber so that they don’t add too much weight to the car, but they will cost you a pretty penny. However, looking at the spec of this car, it’s hard to imagine money was an issue for the owner.

Just take a closer look at the configuration and you’ll notice nothing was spared. The car has a Kyalami Orange leather interior with the M Carbon seats, Carbon Ceramic Brakes, the M Carbon exterior package and is the Competition version. All in, depending on the pricing in Abu Dhabi, this is probably a $100,000+ car in this configuration. But out of all the options, the Tanzanite Blue color stands out the most. Brilliant choice!