The new 2021 BMW M3 G80 might be a few months away from its market launch, but several production-ready units are starting to arrive at showrooms around the world. We’ve seen several models so far, mostly painted in the Sao Paulo Yellow or Isle of Man Green colors, or the occasional Frozen Orange and Frozen Grey. But today, we get to see one of our favorite BMW colors: The Tanzanite Blue II Metallic.

The paintwork needs almost no introduction, it has been featured before on plenty of other BMW models, all equally stunning. The dark and rich blue suits every type of BMW out there, and in many cases, it enhances the car’s looks. And judging by the photos below, this G80 M3 gets a boost in looks by simply being painted in Tanzanite Blue II.

The color palette of the new M3 and M4 is quite extensive, to the point that it’s fair to say that there is a color for everyone. Not to mention the nearly endless possibilities of the BMW Individual catalog. Non-metallic colors include Alpine White and Sao Paulo Yellow. The metallic options are the following: Isle of Man Green (new), Toronto Red (new), Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The BMW Individual program is equally exciting with paintworks like the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more.

It’s also fair to say that darker colors work best with the large kidney grille on the G80 M3 and G82 M4. They pair well with the blacked out kidneys which are now less in your face. Of course, the license plate adds more drama to the design, so if you live in a state without a front plate requirement, consider yourself lucky.

Whey they go on sale in Summer 2021, the new BMW M3 and M4 will have a slightly higher price than the F80/F82 generation. The 2021 BMW M3 Sedan has an MSRP of $69,900, nearly $2,500 more than the F80 M3 Sedan. The 2021 BMW M4 starts at $71,800 compared to the $69,150 price on the F82 M4. Of course, BMW offers a Competition model for both variants. The 2021 BMW M3 Competition is priced at $72,800 while the M4 Competition sells for $74,700. All these variants send their power to the rear-wheels only. An all-wheel drive version of the M3 and M4 will arrive in late 2021, and naturally, at a higher price point.

[Photos: @bmw_tpoc]