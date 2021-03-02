While we were in Munich test driving the all-new BMW M3 and M4, we had the chance to spend some time with two other M brothers who were showcasing the latest M Performance Parts. These are the most aggressive aftermarket parts ever designed by BMW. In a conversation with Domagoj Dukec, BMW’s Head of Design, we learned that the M Performance Parts were designed to push the envelope even more.

From the massive rear wing to the aggressive front fascia and especially to the trapezium-shaped pipes of the aftermarket exhaust system, these new parts certainly stand out. On top of this, BMW gave the launch car a two-tone red and black paint job which just adds even more flavor.

The exclusive photos give you a closer look at the car, and especially, at some of its unique aero and performance parts. The most interesting piece is the new exhaust system. While all M cars for the past couple of decades have had four exhaust pipes, two at either side of the rear end, this car’s quad pipes are a bit unusual. They’re huddled much closer together which apparently will also improve the sound.

Furthermore, there is a wide range of carbon fiber M Performance Parts for the new M3 and M4. It all starts at the front with the M Performance carbon front attachment, the M Performance carbon front splitter and the carbon M Performance Aero Flicks. On the side, you can see the M Performance carbon air breathers and M Performance carbon side skirt trims.

The wheels shown here are the cross-spoke forged wheel 1000M in Gold Bronze matte with M Performance lettering. The wheels are available exclusively from M Performance Parts in the sizes 20 inch at the front and 21 inch at the rear. The wide range of M Performance Parts extends inside the cabin as well. There are M Performance doorsill, M Performance front and rear floor mats and plenty of Alcantara. The open-pored, matte-coated carbon fiber is always a welcome addition to a sports car.

To see more photos, click below in our exclusive gallery:

BMW M3 M Performance Parts

BMW M4 M Performance Parts