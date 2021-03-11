The BMW M3 Touring was officially confirmed last year and those who have been asking for it for decades are now finally rejoicing. The family M car is becoming reality and it’s time to get excited about it. Even though we’re still pretty far off from seeing it on the road. And if you live in the US that may never happen, as BMW confirmed that the M3 Touring won’t arrive stateside. That prompted people to start a petition, to force BMW’s hand. We’ll see how that turns out.

In the meantime though, the M3 Touring is still being tested, to make sure it’s up to par with people’s expectations. Since it’s currently still wintertime in Europe, the Arjeplog testing facility is now operating at full speed. There are plenty of BMW and other cars spotted there, right up next to the Arctic Circle, doing their tests in severe cold weather. A few days back, it was time for the new M car to go out and do its thing.

One lucky camera man happened to be out that day and took some truly incredible photos of it doing some impressive drifts in the snow. It looks absolutely superb and you can check the photos out here as we don’t own them. It just seems like this body style works perfectly with that huge snow storm behind it. But what about the car itself? What should we be expecting from it?

Well, from what we could squeeze out of our sources in Munich, the M3 Touring will be offered in only one configuration. It will be based on the M3 Competition, meaning it will only be available with the automatic gearbox, all-wheel drive and the 510 HP version of the S58 3-liter straight six engine. We’re sorry to disappoint those waiting for a manual gearbox on this body style. Also, if you live in the US, as we mentioned before, don’t get your hopes up.