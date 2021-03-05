BMW announced last August that a wagon version of the M3 would finally be built. Since then, we’ve seen spy photos and even official teasers of the upcoming BMW M3 Touring but not much else. After recently speaking with BMW, we have official confirmation that the M3 Touring will not be coming to North America and will only be sold in Europe. Naturally, many U.S. enthusiasts are frustrated by this decision, as there are many who would quickly put their money down for one. Which is why some U.S.-based enthusiasts have started a petition to convince BMW to bring the M3 Touring ‘Stateside.

The petition was started some time ago and the idea is to show BMW there’s interest from American enthusiasts. The description reads as follows:

Dear BMW, Please embrace Audi’s decision to bring their RS6 Avant to the US Market and do the same with your upcoming G81 M3 Touring. Some individuals have already reached out to local dealers, but this should collectively represent the level of excitement and interest for your first-ever M3 Touring.

Admittedly, BMW knows there’s interest from American enthusiasts. However, BMW doesn’t seem to feel that there are enough America enthusiasts that will actually buy the M3 Touring to justify the costs of developing it for the U.S. market.

The description mentions Audi’s decision to bring the RS6 Avant over to America, a decision that was widely celebrated by the car enthusiast community in general. It’s proven to be a wise decision so far, with the first models shipped here selling out not only within minutes but at over sticker price. Dealers have been marking RS6 Avants up to frankly shameful prices and people still bought them. So there was clearly an initial demand. Will that demand continue? We don’t know.

However, if BMW were sell the BMW M3 Touring in limited numbers in the U.S., charge quite a bit more for it, and sell it as a special-edition item, it would sell out its limited allocation before the first one ever touched U.S. soil. So BMW would make a hefty profit on it, as it would charge a substantial premium over the M3 sedan, and enthusiasts would get their wish.

Will BMW ever do this? Almost certainly not. But maybe this petition can change its mind.

