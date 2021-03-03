Tuning the Rolls-Royce Cullinan seems like the new fad for various tuners out there. After we saw Mansory’s work on a Cullinan Black Badge the other day, it’s time to take a look at what Spofec has in store for the brand’s first ever car that could be defined as an ‘SUV’. Don’t tell Rolls-Royce that though, as they still call it a ‘high-riding vehicle’, to separate themselves from the mainstream choices out there.

Spofec, unlike Mansory, is specialized in coming up with tuning kits for Rolls-Royce cars and Rolls-Royce cars alone. Therefore, their take on the Black Badge Cullinan should be a bit more on point. The car in the photo gallery below has one of their own widebody kits otherwise also known as Overdose.

Since the Cullinan is now wider, a bigger set of wheels was also needed and a set of 24-inchers from Vossen got the job done. The Overdose kit includes a new front bumper as well and a new rear trunk lid spoiler. But don’t think that only the visuals were changed.

Spofec also has a few hardware upgrades for you, should you want more power out of the 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo ‘beating heart’ under the hood of the Cullinan. In standard guise you’d get about 600 HP out of the Black Badge version but with Spofec’s help, that figure went up to 707 HP and 1,060 Nm (782 lb-ft) of torque. That’s not bad at all and, combined with the all-wheel drive system on board, it allows the car to do 100 km/h from standstill in 4.6 seconds. Not impressed? Keep in mind that this is a 2.6-ton SUV!

To cope with the new figures, a new stainless steel exhaust system was added to the mix, to carry the fumes from the engine bay to the other end of the car faster. Apart from the practical side of things, we’re pretty certain the sound is considerably better now, as in louder and meaner.