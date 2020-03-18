Photo Gallery: Spofec Unveils Rolls-Royce Cullinan tuning kit

In case the Black Badge treatment, recently unveiled by Rolls-Royce for the Cullinan, wasn’t enough for you, tuners have packages at the ready. After Mansory took as tab at making the uber-luxurious SUV look and feel even more opulent, Spofec did the same, announcing a kit for the high-riding automobile. In case you didn’t know, Spofec is probably the only tuner out there specialized in offering kits for the Rolls-Royce brand alone.

Their take covers not just the visual side of things but the technical one too. Dubbed Overdose, this is basically a widebody kit for the Cullinan coming with flared fenders up front and in the back as well as 24″ wheels made in cooperation with Vossen. The Spofec treatment also allows you to lower your car by 40 mm while the front end and the rear one got new bumpers. According to Spofec, these are meant to give the Cullinan ‘a distictive face’ and reduce front-axle lift at high speeds.

Spofec also gives the 6.75-liter V12 engine of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan a powerful performance upgrade complementing these new sporty looks. Special mapping for injection and ignition as well as a moderately raised boost pressure increase peak output of the twin-turbo engine by 114 hp and bump up peak torque by 160 Nm. The upgraded Cullinan can therefore rely on 685 hp and 1,010 Nm and can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.9 seconds. Due to the high vehicle weight, the top speed remains electronically limited to 250 km/h.

There exhaust can also be changed out for the right price and it’s supposed to deliver a sportier note according to Spofec. Whether that’s what customers want remains to be seen but since the tuning company hasn’t gone out of business yet, it seems like there are plenty of people out there looking to make their Rolls-Royce cars a bit faster and more aggressive.