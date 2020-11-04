There are still a few months before the market launch of the new 2021 BMW M3 and M4, but the marketing machine in Munich is continuing their teasing process. At a recent test drive in Monticello, BMW of North America has brought out a Toronto Red M4 Coupe and an M3 painted in Frozen Brilliant White. The special matte white is part of the BMW Individual program which consists of equally exciting colors: Frozen White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more.

The color palette for the new 2021 BMW M3 and M4 is more diversified and unique than ever. Long gone are the boring colors, instead, the design team in Munich decided to give us a wide range of paint options. From non-metallic to metallic and matte options, there is likely a color for every M owner out there.

Non-metallic: Alpine White, Sao Paulo Yellow (new addition)

Metallic: Isle of Man Green (new), Toronto Red (new), Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey

This particular Frozen Brilliant White also comes with a funky and flashy interior. The upholstery features the Yas Marina Blue color with yellow contrasts. Inside, the individualization possibilities include exclusively developed Merino fine-leather upholsteries exposing a dual tone and contrasting colors. Up to 8 options are available, in extended or full content:

Merino Black/Black (extended/full)

Merino Yas Marina Blue/Black with yellow contrasts (extended/full)

Merino Kyalami Orange/Black (extended/full)

Merino Silverstone/Black (extended/full)

If you opt for the BMW Individual leather trims, you can choose from the following options:

Fjord Blue/Black

Fiona Red/Black

Tartufo

Ivory White

The new BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe also come with a standard BMW Individual Anthracite headliner and dashboard trims in high-gloss black material. Further optional appointments include the Aluminum Tetragon ornaments and the Carbon Fibre high-gloss package which carbon fibre trims and carbon inlays for the steering wheel and shift paddles.

The Competition models also come with carbon fiber seats which are not only functional, but also extremely cool looking. The newly developed seats have integral head restraints and an illuminated model badge. The use of carbon parts positioned between your legs and on the backrest are an absolute feast for carbon fetishists. The cut-outs in the side bolsters and below the head restraints complement the seat package offering 9.6 kilograms in weight saving over the two standard M sport seats. The buckets are only available with automatic controls. Manual seat control is not available.

Customers who opt for the Competition models can choose for the newly designed M exterior mirrors and a rear spoiler to be in body color, plus chrome tailpipes.

Of course, there is a lot more to say about the new BMW M3, so we encourage you to visit our dedicated section, and also to subscribe to our Youtube channel.