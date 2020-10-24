Just a few days ago, BMW and NYC-based fashion brand Kith have unveiled their first-ever collaboration. This is a multi-part partnership between the two brands which kicked off two weeks ago with the unveil of a special edition E30 M3 and G82 M4. Both cars belong to Ronnie Fieg, Kith’s owner and have been customized to his preferences. The E30 M3 was the more extensive project which span across 12 months. The car was shipped to Germany where the folks at BMW Classic worked their magic, to not only restore it to a perfect state, but also to add some specific design cues.

The second part of the collaboration revolves around a clothing and accessories line designed by Kith for BMW. The 94 pieces collection was also unveiled this week. Last but not least important is the limited edition BMW M4 by Kith. The 150 unit, limited-production car was designed to coincide with Fieg’s own one-off M4. Only three color options are available and they’re all frozen paint colors: Frozen Black, Frozen Brilliant White and Frozen Dark Silver. The first car introduced was the Frozen Black model.

There’s also an optional carbon fiber roof with a massive “Kith” logo, again with M-colored stripes. Inside, black Competition seats with blue and red accents dominate the cabin. Those seats also feature “Kith” embossing in the headrests. The same embossing can also be found on the center arm rest and the M-colored “Kith” logo is seen on the center console, under the gear lever.

Mechanically, this BMW M4 Competition x Kith is exactly the same as a standard M4 Comp. So it still uses a 3.0 liter twin-turbo I6 with 510 horsepower, an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. Only 150 models will be made and they will go on sale in July, 2021, but sold as 2022 model year cars, with an asking price of $109,250. BMW and Kith opened the pre-order bank on Friday and according to them, it was sold out in less than an hour.

As always, we were on site to capture the new model in all its glory and you can see it below: