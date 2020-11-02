We’re just back from Monticello in Upstate New York where we spent a day with BMW of North America. The goal of the event was to test out their latest offerings. Some of those drives were scheduled earlier in the year, but unfortunately the global pandemic has changed all of the launch plans. We just published our first review from Monticello with the new BMW M2 CS. You can read it here.

But there was another surprise waiting for us there – the all-new 2021 BMW M3 and M4. The cars were pre-production models, so no test drives for now. But our own Nico DeMattia took the time to review the design of the two M brothers. You can watch the video below and you should also subscribe to our Youtube channel to see the videos as they go live.

We’re also bringing you a new photo gallery of the vibrant Toronto Red M4 Competition. The color made its debut on the BMW X4 M and it’s now moving to other M products as well. From non-metallic to metallic and matte options, there is likely a color for every M3/M4 owner out there: Alpine White, Sao Paulo Yellow, Isle of Man Green, Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue and Brooklyn Grey.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The BMW Individual program is equally exciting with paintworks like the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more.

The new BMW M4 Coupe also come with a standard BMW Individual Anthracite headliner and dashboard trims in high-gloss black material. Further optional appointments include the Aluminum Tetragon ornaments and the Carbon Fibre high-gloss package which carbon fibre trims and carbon inlays for the steering wheel and shift paddles.

This particular model had a Silverstone Merino leather inside, with black leather on the center section of the seats. If you opt for BMW Individual leather trims, you can choose from the following options: Fjord Blue/Black, Fiona Red/Black, Tartufo and Ivory White.

For those of you who were thinking that the new M3 / M4 would arrive relatively soon inside the showroom of your dealer, there is a bit more waiting time. The new models will have their market launch in March 2021. Two versions will be available for both the M3 and M4.

The new BMW M3 Sedan and new BMW M4 Coupé are fitted with a six-cylinder in-line engine, whose 353 kW/480 hp is channeled to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. In the new BMW M3 Competition Sedan and new BMW M4 Competition Coupé, the 375 kW/510 hp version teams up with an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. The two Competition models will also be available (est. from summer 2021 depending on your market) with the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

The new BMW M3 Sedan will be built at BMW Plant Munich alongside the new BMW 3 Series Sedan. Production of the new BMW M4 Coupé will take place at BMW Plant Dingolfing, where models including the new BMW 4 Series Coupé, BMW M5 and all variants of the BMW M8 also roll off the assembly line.