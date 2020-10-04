As we near the reveal scheduled for late 2020, several prototypes of the G83 BMW M4 Convertible have been recently spotted in two striking paint colors: Frozen Portimao Blue metallic and Brooklyn Grey metallic. The G83 generation is set to replace the outgoing F83 generation of the M4 Convertible, with a market launch in Spring 2021. As we don’t own the spy shots, you can see them here.

The new M4 Convertible will adopt the aggressive facial signature introduced on the G80 M3 and G82 M4 model series. The breath-taking kidneys and the streamlined headlights, together with the imposing air intakes, will deliver a spectacular look to the open-top M4.

Derived straight from the G23 4 Series, the G83 model is expected to bring the same bold design. What’s more, the new M4 Convertible will feature a fabric roof compared to the hardtop of the preceding F83 generation, which ensures a lower kerb weight than the outoing model and is more suitable for a high-performance model.

The new G83 M4 will pack the same powertrain and new technical solutions as the recently unveiled M4 Coupe. The basic M4 Convertible will come with 480 PS (473 hp), a six-speed manual gearbox and exclusive rear-wheel drive. The M4 Competition Convertible will raise the stake to 510 PS (503 hp) and come equipped with the M Steptronic 8-speed transmission with M Drivelogic, which also sends the power to the rear axle.

From Summer 2021, alongside the G80 and G82, the Competition variant of the G83 M4 will also be optionally available with the M xDrive system.

Like the M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe fellows, the upcoming M4 Convertible will also be available with an exclusive lineup of standard and BMW Individual exterior colors, including the new Isle of Man Green metallic, Sao Paulo Yellow uni and a selection of striking Frozen paintworks.

After the recent unveiled of the G23 4 Series, we look forward to seeing the new M4 Convertible in full flesh.