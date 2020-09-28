Auto shows are making a comeback. The Beijing Auto Show (or Auto China as it is otherwise known in Asia) is taking place this week and is hosting the premiere of the BMW G80 M3 and G82 M4. This is the first time the two cars are shown in front of a live audience.

Among other models present in Beijing you’ll find the new BMW 5 Series Sedan in its version for the Chinese market, the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo and the new BMW M5 Competition. All three are premiering in Beijing. The growing importance of electric mobility in the premium segment is also emphasized by the presentation of the BMW iX3, which is manufactured in China, and the BMW Concept i4 study.

The Auto China motorshow used to take place during the Spring season, but since the Coronavirus outbreak took over our lives, it had to be moved to this week. This is still a sign that things are returning to normal, slowly but surely. If you’re in Beijing during this time, you can check it out at the China International Exhibition Center.

Automobile manufacturers, suppliers and service providers from all over the world will be showing their new models, products and technologies on an exhibition area of more than 200 000 square meters.

The auto show concept includes strict hygiene regulations and a high use of digital technology. At the BMW stand, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant digital companion, available in numerous current models, will take on the role of moderator.