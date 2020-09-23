BMW Individual spices up the looks of the new M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe with a select lineup of eye-catching exterior paintworks and interior Merino leather upholsteries. The new G80 M3 and G82 M4 generations are here to compete in the premium mid-class segment of high-performance automobiles. The two contenders from Garching proudly expose their new, signature M front fascia with the tall, separated kidneys and horizontal, double slats.

Continue Reading Below

We already know from the first official information that the new M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe are exclusively offered with a wide range of standard customization options. These include the striking Isle of Man Green and Sao Paulo Yellow paint jobs and multiple standard leather upholsteries in dual tones and contrasting shades.

Because BMW M cannot go fully out without proper BMW Individual equipment, the G80 and G82 also feature an array of attractive matte Frozen colors, as well as plain metallic choices and some refined Merino leather picks. The list of BMW Individual Frozen paintworks specifically underlines the powerful character of the new M3 and M4 series and comprises the following colors:

BMW Individual Frozen Orange Metallic

BMW Individual Frozen Portimao Blue Metallic

BMW Individual Frozen Dark Grey Metallic

BMW Individual Frozen Black Metallic

BMW Individual Frozen White Metallic

In addition to the matte options, the new models are also available with:

BMW Individual Dravit Grey Metallic

BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue II Metallic

BMW Individual Oxide Grey II Metallic

In terms of cabin individualization, BMW Individual proposes the future owners of the G80 M3 or G82 M4 with a range of select Merino upholsteries as follows:

BMW Individual Merino Tartufo

BMW Individual Merino Ivory White

BMW Individual Merino Fiona Red/Black

BMW Individual Merino Fjord Blue/Black

We look forward to seeing more special customization appointments for the M3 and M4 when BMW Individual finally adds the new generation in its online visualizer.