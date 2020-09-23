BMW officially expands the 5 Series portfolio to now include up to five PHEV models in both Sedan and Touring guise. Starting with Fall 2020, BMW is extending the lineup of the 5 Series family with new electrified choices. The efficient plug-in hybrid versions promise drastically reduced fuel consumption levels, minimal CO2 emissions and a decent all-electric range.

In addition to the 530e Sedan and 530 xDrive Sedan already in the current model offer, BMW is extending the PHEV choices with the advent of the new 545e xDrive Sedan plug-in hybrid flagship, the 530e Touring and the 530e xDrive Touring.

The 545e xDrive Sedan borrows its electrified powertrain from the X5 xDrive45e and 745e models. The plug-in hybrid effectively combines the sheer power of the 6-cylinder petrol engine with the smooth-running efficiency of the electric unit, together making up for a peak output of 290 kW / 394 PS (388 hp).

In the new 530e Touring and 530e xDrive Touring, the architecture comprises a 4-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor, sending power either to the rear axle only or to all 4 wheels in a variable ratio in the case of the xDrive variant. The peak output reaches up to 210 kW / 292 PS (288 hp) when the XtraBoost mode is activated under high engine loads.

The efficiency performance figures for the 545e xDrive Sedan indicate a frugal, optimal functioning and an improved pure-electric range:

fuel consumption combined: 2.3 – 2.2 l/100 km;

combined power consumption: 16.3 – 15.8 kWh/100 km;

combined CO 2 emissions: 53 – 49 g/km;

emissions: 53 – 49 g/km; electric range: 47 – 57 km (not yet measured as per WLTP)

The new 530e Touring and 530e xDrive Touring are equally impressive in their eco-friendly driving performance:

combined fuel consumption: 2.0 – 1.8 l/100 km ( 2.4 – 2.2 l/100 km for the xDrive, due to higher kerb weight);

combined power consumption: 16.1 – 15.4 kWh/100 km (16.7 – 16.1 kWh/100 km for the xDrive);

combined CO 2 emissions: 46 – 42 g/km (54 – 50 g/km for the xDrive);

emissions: 46 – 42 g/km (54 – 50 g/km for the xDrive); electric range: 52 – 57 km as per WLTP (48 – 53 km for the xDrive)

The three new plug-in hybrid 5 Series models are available for order straight away.