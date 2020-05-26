OFFICIAL: BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Facelift

BMW is officially premiering the new 6 Series GT facelift generation, alongside the updated 5 Series models. The new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo facelift will celebrate market introduction in July 2020, alongside the new BMW 5 Series.

The G32 model series is BMW’s second take on the early and innovative concept of the Progressive Activity Sedan (PAS) and the successor to the original 5 Series Gran Turismo (F07).

Today, the executive luxury fastback is getting a boost with the advent of the LCI model generation. The new BMW 6 Series GT is now more visually appealing and more technologically advanced than ever before. From its inception in 2017, the G32 6 Series counts over 50,000 units sold worldwide.

The facelifted BMW 6 Series GT bridges the gap between the 5 Series and the 7 Series luxury flagship by combining the best of the two worlds: a sporty silhouette with a sumptuous interior, along with plenty of tech.

Sharpened up styling theme and new exterior appointments

The exterior design of the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo LCI has been further refined with new headlights bearing a DRL signature in the shape of letter “L”. The headlamp technology has been improved as well. The standard choice is LED, while the more complex options include the Adaptive LED with matrix function and the BMW Laser Light.

The newly styled headlights of the 6 Series GT connect beautifully with the new chrome kidney grille, which now looks more svelte and adds width to the entire front fascia.

Like in the case of the new 5 Series, the G32 LCI drops the fog lamps and exhibits a fresh design of the air vents together with new, characteristic styling elements for the M Sport and Luxury Line version.

While the tail lamps have hardly been touched by this facelift procedure, the rear bumper and tailgate have been slightly revised. The exhaust pipe finishers with trapezoidal shape are now standard on all engine variants.

The new 6 Series GT can also be fitted with the optional M Sport brake system, distinguished by the blue or now also red painted calipers sporting the M logo.

The range-topping petrol and diesel models get 18-inch alloy wheels as standard. Furthermore, customers looking to buy the new 6 Series GT will be able to pick their favorite from an extended list of wheels, including new choices in the 19” and 20” dimensions with Star-spoke or multi-spoke design, uni- or bicolor finish (Orbit Grey, Ferric Grey), available for the M Sport and non-M Sport trim lines.

The new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo will also get new standard colors and, for the first time, an extensive range of BMW Individual appointments. New to the G32 are the Phytonic Blue metallic, Piedmont Red metallic and Bernina Grey metallic, with the Portimao Blue metallic also available as an option for the M Sport model.

The new BMW Individual paint works for the 6 Series GT include Dravite Grey metallic, Tanzanite Blue metallic and Alvit Grey metallic. The BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line package with extended content will also be offered.

A high-class interior with added premium touch

The cabin of the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is likewise a refined and elegant shuttle for the driver and passengers, able to deliver an uber-premium, feel-good atmosphere.

Here, the new 6 Series GT combines the dynamic design of the 5 Series dashboard with 7 Series quality materials. The buttons on center console are now finished in shiny black materials.

The steering wheel models have had their controls re-arranged to accommodate the autonomous driving assistants and the automatic climate control panel is enriched with extended features.

An optional, 4-zone automatic climate control system is also available, as are the electrically adjustable sunblinds for the rear seats and the panoramic SkyLounge Panorama glass roof.

The standard fine leather upholsteries are available in the following shades: Black, Cognac and Ivory White. The BMW Individual Merino leather upholsteries include the Caramel, Tartufo and Smoke Grey choices.

Like the 7 Series, the new luxury Gran Turismo also features exclusive guilting for the seats and door covers, further underlining the high-end status of the car.

In addition, the new 6 Series GT also comes with new fine wood ornaments for the dashboard, such as the ash open-pore fine-wood trim with accent trim strips in Pearl-effect Chrome.

The Aluminum Rhombicle Smoke Grey trim is available for the M Sport variant, whereas the BMW Individual list of dashboard adornments comprises 3 attractive choices.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional is standard equipment for the new 6 Series GT and consists of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the enlarged, 12.3-inch Control Display.

The dynamic interior lighting is a new option added to the Ambient Light package, which displays pulsating signals in certain situations. The G32 LCI also comes with the Welcome Light Carpet equipment for getting in and out of the car in style.

For an immersive, supreme ambience aboard the new 6 Series GT, the high-end Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with 16 speakers, active amplifier and 1,400 W output is offered as an option.

Last, but not least, the latest version of the Rear Seat Entertainment Professional Package is available for the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.

Comprised of two touchscreens with a dimension of 10.25 inches, a Blu-Ray player and two USB ports, the media entertainment solution is guaranteed to offer a sensational experience for the back-seat occupants.

Efficient powertrains

The new BMW 6 Series GT boasts a host of 5 different engine variants: 2 petrol choice and 3 diesel ones. Like in the case of the new 5 Series generation, all the powerplants available for the new 6 Series GT are as well equipped with mild hybrid technology: a 48V integrated starter-generator developing 8 kW / 11 PS (10 hp), efficiently helping with the engine workload.

Additionally, all units are now fully compliant with the EURO 6d-TEMP emission standard. The engines are also enhanced with an optimized high pressure, direct fuel injection technology.

The 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission is standard equipment on all powering versions.

The BMW xDrive all-wheel traction system is offered as option on for the 630d and 640i versions. The 640d comes standard with the xDrive chassis.

To achieve a serene, highly comfortable and pleasurable ride, the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo comes standard with a rear-axle air suspension.

The Executive Drive chassis, borrowed from the 7 Series, and the adaptive air suspension for both axles are offered as options. In addition, the Integral Active Steering improves handling at low speeds.

Latest driving assistants and infotainment

The new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo employs a wide range of assisted driving systems. The Driving Assistant package is now enriched with the Lane Departure Warning which now also employs the lane return function.

The more complex Driving Assistant Professional is enhanced with the Steering and Lane Control assistants, which are now more precise thanks to the Active Navigation solution.

The 3D visualization of the adjacent area of the car is possible in the BMW Live Cockpit Professional, which is a standard equipment on the new 6 Series GT.

The luxury fastback sedan can also be optionally specced with the Parking Assistant with reversing function and the useful BMW Drive Recorder system.

Another premiere on the 6 Series GT facelift is the BMW Maps cloud-based navigation solutions, which enables an intuitive user operation, a friendly address input, precise route navigation and real-time calculation and adjustments.

The new BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant has been further enhanced and promises a more natural interaction with the driver, as well as extended features and a learning capability based on AI algorithms.

Apart from the Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo will also offer the Android Auto interface as option beginning with July 2020.

Owners of the new 6 Series GT will also be able to custom retrofit their vehicle with several optional equipment, such as the High Beam Assistant, thanks to the Remote Software Upgrade.

As well, the BMW Operating System 7.0 will stay up-to-date and relevant thanks to the implementation of standard over-the-air updates.

It is clear that the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo will remain a unique proposition in the luxury segment.

With a comprehensively upgraded technology pack, an upscale experience aboard and a confident, refreshed look, the BMW 6 Series GT facelift aims to be a compelling product in the segment.

Let’s see more of the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo in the following gallery.