Some cars and brands really don’t need an introduction. They also don’t need commercials or ads. One of these is, of course, Rolls-Royce and the new Ghost definitely falls into this pattern. And yet, here we are, checking out what definitely looks like an ad for the latest model in the range. Could it be that Rolls-Royce is changing its ways?

Continue Reading Below

Most likely, no. Customers know the value of the brand and usually Rolls-Royce cars are at the top of any car purchase list. Furthermore, Rolls-Royce’s own research has shown that the average age of their customers has been dropping recently, so there is a need to bring more eyeballs to the brand.

As for the car itself, the new Rolls-Royce Ghost is shaping up to be yet another successful model for the brand. This is the first Ghost to be developed with driving dynamics in mind and that should show from behind the wheel. This new Rolls-Royce Ghost is built on the brand’s new all-aluminum architecture, the same scalable architecture that underpins both the Phantom and Cullinan.

Which means the Ghost is no longer built on the old 7 Series platform, so the jokes about it being a gussied up 7 Series should finally die. This new chassis is more structurally rigid than before, while also providing better balance, comfort and acoustic insulation than before.

In addition to that new architecture, the Ghost also gets a bespoke Rolls-Royce engine, no longer using a BMW-sourced one. So it gets the same 6.75 liter twin-turbocharged V12 as the Phantom and Cullinan, which develops 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque.

Related:

Interestingly, that hulking engine is mounted entirely behind the front axle, as Rolls-Royce has pushed its aluminum suspension subframe mounts as far forward as possible. This was done to give the Ghost as close to a 50/50 weight distribution as possible.

Interestingly, the new Rolls-Royce Ghost also gets all-wheel drive, for the first time in a Rolls-Royce car. The Cullinan is all-wheel drive but it’s an SUV. This is the first sedan or coupe from Rolls-Royce to power all four wheels. Additionally, it’s also the first Rolls Royce car to use all-wheel steering which is, again, an interesting choice on a Roller.

Now without any further ado, let’s take a look at this video: