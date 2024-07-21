BMW brought several M5s at the Goodwood Festival of Speed but it’s this G90 that stood out the most. Hoisted up on a building, the super sedan finished in a striking Speed Yellow paint made a splash at the show held in West Sussex. As you can imagine, we didn’t miss the opportunity to film the look-at-me version with its carbon fiber goodies. No, the roof didn’t cave because of the car’s weight.

The seventh-generation M5 had a carbon roof, side mirrors, and trunk lid – all of which will cost you extra. As standard, BMW sells the G90 with a panoramic sunroof. Going for the carbon parts shaves off 30 kilograms (66 pounds), a drop in the bucket given the car’s massive weight. In European specification, it tips the scales at 2,435 kilograms. Its equivalent US cousin weighs 5,390 pounds. It’s too soon to say whether there will be an M5 CS and/or carbon bucket seats that would cut weight further.

The carbon extras create a powerful contrast against the Speed Yellow paint, as do the glossy black trim pieces. BMW showed off the M5 with black wheels but the G90 can be had with two-tone alloys. Hopefully, a classic silver design is planned. Behind the wheels are the optional carbon-ceramic brakes that delete 25 kilograms (55 pounds) compared to the standard compound brakes. The upgraded brakes are instantly recognizable thanks to their gold calipers.

With the Goodwood Festival of Speed taking place in the UK, BMW decided to build this M5 in a right-hand-drive specification. However, the other G90s that attended the event had an LHD layout. This car plays it safe with the interior specification since it has an all-black black Merino leather. However, the upholstery can also be had in Silverstone/Black, Kyalami Orange/Black, and Red/Black.

BMW is already busy making the new M5 in Dingolfing where production started on July 1. However, if you’ve ordered one, deliveries don’t start until November 2. The company expects the United States to be the G90’s largest individual market by a significant distance. Up next should be the UK, Germany, South Korea, China, Japan, and Canada.