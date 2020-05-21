Rolls-Royce Cullinan 1:8 Scale Replica is More Detailed Than Most Cars

Everything Rolls-Royce makes is stunningly beautiful, meticulously crafted and hilariously expensive. There’s a cost to all of that fine craftsmanship and it’s paid by the customer. It’s not only cars that Rolls makes so beautifully, though. The famous British brand makes all manner of things but, recently, has taken to making something rather… different. Customers of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan can now get a 1:8 scale replica of their very SUV that’s more detailed than most actual cars.

Each hand-made replica is made from over 1,000 parts and takes an astonishing 450 hours to build. Ford builds about a million F-150 pickup trucks in that same time. In fact, that 450 hours is about half the time it takes to make an entire Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV. So despite only being 1:8 scale, the replica requires half the time it takes to make the real thing.

The entire replica is hand made and even hand painted. Even the coachline is painted by hand, just as it is on actual Rolls-Royce vehicles. If you’re a Cullinan customer, the replica can be color-matched exactly to your car or you can choose from almost 40,000 paint finish options. All of the lights on the replica are functional, just as they are on the real thing, and it even has illuminated door sills.

If you open the doors, you’ll find real leather seats with stitching, wood trim and real metal. The interior of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan 1:8 replica is probably more beautifully finished than the interior of the 3 Series. The headrests are even embroidered to the customer’s specification.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan replica comes on a lovely gloss black base, mounted to a plinth, and comes with a perspex cover. This way, you can keep the Cullinan replica in your home office to show off to your guests but, just like with the real car, keep it away from them as they’re mere peasants and have no business physically touching your Rolls-Royce.

Rolls doesn’t say how much it costs for of these Cullinan replicas but, as the saying goes, if you have to ask, you can’t afford it. I’d still love to know, out of my curiosity, but I’d best money it costs more than any actual car I’ve ever bought.