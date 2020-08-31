The Rolls-Royce Cullinan wrote history when it was unveiled. This is the first car from the British luxury maker that can be easily confused with an SUV. This is not an SUV though, as Rolls-Royce puts it, but a ‘high-riding’ vehicle. Yet, the Cullinan might not be exactly pretty by most definitions.

Continue Reading Below

Some say this is the ugliest car they have on sale right now but I disagree. As usual, design is a very subjective and I just can’t imagine any other shape for the Cullinan. After all, the designers had to follow the rulebook and make sure this car can be identified as a Rolls-Royce from a mile away. To that end, there is a massive front fascia and also squareish proportions.

I absolutely love the Cullinan and, even though Rolls-Royce says the Phantom is still the king of their line-up. I also had the chance to drive them both and while the Phantom is more comfortable and quieter, the Cullinan is not far behind. As a matter of fact, they are so close, the decision comes down to form factor. And the driving position is so commanding that it wins it for me.

Unfortunately, not everyone is lucky enough to be invited by Rolls-Royce to take one or two of their cars out for a spin. Luckily the Internet can compensate to some extent. That’s what the video below can do for you, as it shows the Cullinan in all its glory, in a POV style. Enjoy!