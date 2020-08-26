The BMW M135i xDrive is now the top of the line model in the F40 1 Series range. It is also the only M Performance model in this model range and uses a completely different setup compared to the original M135i. The new 1 Series also received lukewarm reviews when it first came out, including for the top spec model. And while some couldn’t overlook the drastic changes taking place under the sheet metal, others got to work.

That includes tuners who couldn’t wait to create a new set of products for the hot hatch. The list of companies offering parts for the new M135i now includes Lightweight Performance. The German outfit just published a set of photos featuring their latest creation and it definitely looks the part.

Their kit includes, as usual, a hefty upgrade on the aerodynamic front. This includes a front spoiler, gurney flaps, a new rear apron insert and a big rear spoiler attached to the top of the tailgate, somehow reminding me of the MINI JCW GP.

Of course, it’s not as outrageous as the wing installed on the MINI but it will definitely attract a lot of attention. The Germans also added a set of 89-mm tailpipes that look cool but can’t really do a lot about the way this car sounds. After all, the exhaust is the same and the car uses a 2-liter 4-pot, not exactly known for great acoustics. As for the chassis, the car got a new set of Eibach springs, specifically developed for it, which drive the ride height lower by 20 mm.

Looking at the photos you’ll also notice a new set of huge wheels. These are 20″ high-gloss black models with a blue accent that matches the car, coming from LW as well, wrapped in Hankook S1 Evo tires. All in all, not a bad combination.

As for a power increase, it looks like that may take a bit more time and LW wouldn’t be the first company to have issues with the unit under the hood of the M135i.