The time has finally come for a BMW M3 Touring to become reality. After years of teasing and increasing pressure from the customers, BMW M finally decided to create a proper M3 Touring. The confirmation came through the wire today, from the company itself. Starting this week we’ll be seeing prototypes of the G81 M3 Touring roaring around the Nordschleife and on public roads.

The BMW M3 Sedan and the M4 Coupe will be unveiled in full next month which means we’re just a few weeks away from seeing them and their specs in full. However, the two will be joined by the M3 Touring in about two years. To celebrate the great news, we teamed up with rendering artist known by his Instagram name @zer.o.wt to illustrate the upcoming G81 M3 Touring.

As you can see, the M3 Sports Wagon will retain the large kidney grille of the sedan and coupe versions, while the rest of the car features typical touring proportions. The side view shown here is quite aggressive with two powerful lines running across. Naturally, the G81 M3 wagon will offer additional cargo space, as well as increased legroom for rear-seated passengers.

But this wouldn’t actually be the first M3 Touring ever made. Back in the 1990s and early 2000s, there was also a BMW E46 M3 Touring model made but it never went on sale, being limited to the ‘unicorn’ status. This also won’t be the first wagon the BMW M division ever built. The one lucky M car that was offered in this guise before was the M5 in 1992 and 2007.

As for the specs, they will probably be identical to the regular flavor M3. The same 3-liter straight six S58 engine will be used under the hood, likely with the higher output of 510 horsepower. The M xDrive system will also be included alongside the 8-speed automatic gearbox for a relaxed cruising feel whenever you need it.

The big question is whether it will also be offered with a manual. But it’s unlikely, considering the all-wheel drive system. We’ll certainly find out in the near future.