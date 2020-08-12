The BMW M3 Touring (BMW M3 Sports Wagon) has officially been confirmed. This is not a drill. The BMW M3 Touring has officially been confirmed. For the first time in history, BMW will be developing the long-roof M3 wagon that fans have been craving for decades. While it might be a bit late, it’s certainly better than never.

A few days ago, we learned that the BMW M3 Touring was likely greenlit by the brass at BMW. However, it wasn’t officially confirmed. Today, the Bavarians themselves are claiming it publicly, in a recent press release, and it’s officially on its way. Aside from that, no other official info has been given.

While it’s not hard to figure out that the specs will almost certainly be the same, in terms of power and performance, as the M3 sedan, it will be interesting to see what sort of packaging BMW offers. For example, we know the M3 will come in two flavors — regular and Competition — and there will be choices of drivetrain for both — rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.

There will also be two choices of transmission for rear-wheel drive regular models, offering both a six-speed manual and an eight-speed auto. So it will be interesting to see if the BMW M3 Touring gets the full gamut of options or is limited to just one.

It wouldn’t surprise us if the M3 Touring is only offered with all-wheel drive and an automatic transmission but, at least for now, there’s hope that we’ll be able to get a rear-wheel drive, manual M3 wagon. Excuse me while I wipe the drool from me keyboard…

There’s no official release date but in BMW’s press release there’s talk about a two-year development cycle. We don’t know exactly when this development cycle began but the press release also stated that the BMW M3 Touring is in its “early stages” of development.

So it’s likely we’ll see the M3 Touring on the road between 2022-2023. By that time, the M3 will be readying its mid-cycle LCI facelift, so it’s possible that BMW times the M3 Touring’s release accordingly and that it only comes as a facelifted model.

According to BMW, test and development mules will begin showing their camouflaged faces soon enough and when they do, it will mean that BMW has reached a critical step in the maturation of the car’s development. It’s also stated in the press release that we’ll be seeing the BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe in September, with an M4 Convertible coming at a later date.

It’s a bit of a bummer than the BMW M3 Touring is so far away but we’re not going to complain, as we’re just thrilled that it’s coming at all. When the M3 Touring debuts, it will be a massive moment for the brand, as it launches its first ever M3 wagon and enters into a new realm of performance machines, that includes the Audi RS4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate.

We absolutely cannot wait.