There’s a lot banking on the upcoming BMW iNext. The new electric crossover will become BMW’s next technology flagship with a series of innovations. We’re just a few months away from its public debut, but production won’t begin until July 2021.

Today, we’ve learned a few new things about the BMW iX. As hinted before, the final badge on the boot will say iX, instead of the iNEXT name used for the concept car. There will be three variants offered by BMW, each with a different power output and electric range.

The entry level BMW iX will deliver 230kW (308 horsepower), the middle model around 390kW (522 horsepower), while the top iX will bring 455kW (610 horsepower) to the table.

Another innovation is the BMW Natural Interaction. If you remember the concept, it showed a different way of communicating with the car, using revolutionary materials that were sensible to touch. This will apparently be introduced on the production vehicle and on other high-end BMW models.

The BMW iX be a crossover that fits between the X3 and X5 in terms of size and therefore will be offered with all-wheel drive. Apparently, that means that both models will have dual-motor setups, one for each axle. Considering the wheel sizes will go from 20″ to 22″, you can easily picture how tall this car will be.

Furthermore, the optional features that will be offered on it will be on the same level as the 5 Series, including 2-axle air suspension, soft-close doors, Bowers & Wilkins sound and so on.

U.S. customers will have to wait a bit longer for the BMW iX. Even though the global production kicks off in July 2021, the U.S. production slots will be delivered later in the year. So expect the first BMW iX units to hit U.S. soil in early 2022.

[Top Rendering by @zer.o.wt]