Test prototypes of the future BMW iNEXT technology flagship model are starting to progressively lose their outer camouflage and reveal more interesting styling details. Recently, spy photographers have managed to capture several iNEXT prototypes on trailers and on German streets. As we don’t own the photos, you can see them here.

In these new photos, we see many details that will compose the final design of the series iNEXT. Let’s begin with the front fascia, dominated by the streamlined, elongated headlamps and the hallmark BMW i radiator grille with tall, upright and separated kidneys.

The front bumper is also aerodynamically profiled, with a central air vent similar to the one seen on the new iX3. What grabbed our attention was also the set of newly developed Aerodynamic Wheels which sport a radical design with the aim to reduce air drag even more.

The exterior mirrors are the conventional ones and inspired by the model used on the 3/5/6/7/8 Series. Digital cameras to replace the rear-view mirrors could also be offered. The side profile sports what looks to be a clean surfacing, with muscular rear shoulders and an overall imposing silhouette.

The window line goes upwards towards the rear and ends with a reinterpreted Hofmeister kink. The rear section is characterized by the slim tail lights and the large tailgate for the boot. The final details are still hidden, but they could resemble the ones seen on the Vision iNEXT showcar.

The new BMW iNEXT, which could wear the iX nameplate when it reaches production next year, will boast a complete wealth of trailblazing technologies. The electric halo SAV will be underpinned by the 5th generation BMW eDrive architecture, which ensures a compact packaging, significantly improved range and the absence of rare earths.

Also, a new cabin design is expected to bow with the iNEXT, sporting a digital Curved Display and a polygonal steering wheel. Intelligent glass technology with electronically adjustable transparent surfaces might also be on their way.

We are still several months away from the world premiere of the iNEXT, which is scheduled to be revealed in Fall 2020.