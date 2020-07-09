A new report claims that the Rolls-Royce Dawn, the British company’s only drop top at the moment, comes with some huge savings these days. According to Autoblog, customers can expect to save, on average, about $14,733 on a new Dawn. Now, considering the sticker price of the car is $359,250, is that really a huge amount? I think not and an even bigger issue is that, even though that’s the sticker price, as we all know, a Rolls-Royce rarely sells for that exact amount.

Customers of the ultra-luxurious brand usually configure their cars to stand out in the crowd. Optional features worth over $15,000 could easily be added to the mix so this ‘discount’ doesn’t really matter in the real life. Statistics might show that the average price paid for a Dawn is $344,517, but that really doesn’t tell the whole story.

Rolls Royce Cullinan test review 0065 830x553

Other cars that are getting big discounts in the U.S. these days include the Acura NSX supercar, which apparently gets a 9% discount on average, as well as the 2020 Aston Martin Vantage. The Acura is apparently selling for an average of $145,174 while the Aston is going for $142,002.

And then there’s another Rolls-Royce in the running for a ‘big’ discount: the new Cullinan. The SUV from Rolls-Royce is selling really well, proving to be a big hit for the Goodwood operation.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan apparently is getting a 4% discount. That’s basically almost nothing, most dealers offering such discounts on new cars. However, since the price of a Cullinan averages around the $332,000 value, that 4% adds up to $12,427 which could be seen as a lot of money.

Once again, though, for a Rolls-Royce customer that’s just the price tag of a fancy color on the outside or the removal of an extra seat in the back.