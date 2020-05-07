The Rolls-Royce Dawn Aero Cowling: A distinct piece of art

The Aero Cowling is a bespoke body piece that helps convert the Rolls-Royce Dawn cabriolet into a roadster-style grand-touring car. Developed by the Rolls-Royce Bespoke division, the Aero Cowling was first introduced in 2018. This beautiful, hand-crafted and precisely developed aerodynamic body part consists up of two cowls extending behind the front head rests, each of them being fitted with a lock.

Thus, the Aero Cowling can be easily installed to enhance the silhouette and dynamism of the Rolls-Royce Dawn or can be removed to expose the rear seats when needed. Of course, to retract the cloth roof the Dawn, the Aero Cowling must be detached.

Rolls-Royce premiered this Bespoke creation at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2018, when a specially-crafted Dawn exposed in Cassiopeia Silver over Casden Tan was used to celebrate the launch the Aero Cowling. It not only enhances the looks of the Dawn, it also artistically complements the high luxury cabriolet. It can hosts a wide range of intricate, eye-catching designs and themes.

Since 2018, the Aero Cowling has been the central subject of many Rolls-Royce Bespoke creations, such as Bayside Dawn Aero Cowling, commissioned by a client in Yokohama, Japan to pay a tribute to his seafaring home city. The Aero Cowling displayed a special artistic customization, which evoked the blue waves and white sails of the Yokohama harbor area.

Arguably, the most dramatic interpretation of the Aero Cowling came at the 2019 edition of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, where Rolls-Royce introduced the Dawn Black Badge edition finished in a striking Coral paintwork. The Aero Cowling continued the color theme of the convertible, creating an appearance reminiscent to the Speedster two-seater body style that is associated with the USA’s western seaboard.

Recently, at the advent of 2020, the Bespoke Collective of designers, engineers and talented artist came up with the Dawn Silver Bullet Collection car. It too incorporated the Aero Cowling in its design, with the specially created Dawn evoking the lines of the glamorously elegant, rakish roadster of the 1920s era.