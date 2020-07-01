One month after the online premiere, production of the new BMW 4 Series Coupe gets under way at the Dingolfing plant at the advent of July 2020. Alongside the daring G22 model, the new 5 Series, 6 Series GT and M5 LCI generations also celebrate the production start at the same facility.

Continue Reading Below

The new 4 Series Coupe marks the return to the old school design philosophy defined by a controversial and aggressive exterior styling. It is like a breath of fresh air and sets a complete departure from the preceding F32 model generation.

The new G22 model comes with a specifically engineered chassis which puts an accent on sharp dynamics, handling and overall agility, in true BMW style. Furthermore, the premium 2-door also feature an extensive lightweight construction for its chassis and body parts, with the bonnet, front side panels and doors all being made from aluminum.

Additionally, the state-of-the-art BMW Group Plant 02.10 supplies the Dingolfing factory with the galvanized front axle support, front and rear axle and axle transmission for the new 4 Series Coupe.

At the market launch in October 2020, the new G22 4 Series will be offered in several diesel and petrol versions: the 420d and 420d xDrive with 48-volt mild hybrid technology, the 420i and 430i gasoline-fed variants and the range topping M440i xDrive, also featuring the mild hybrid starter-generator. New diesel and petrol choices will also be added in March 2021.

The high-end BMW M variant for the new 4 Series Coupe is powered by the BMW B58 3.0-liter straight-six petrol engine, which develops a peak output of 275 kW / 374 PS (368 hp) and is capable of sprinting to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds.

The most important markets for the new 4 Series Coupe are Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States. Prices will start at around EUR 45,800 when the G22 generation is introduced in October this year.

Alongside the new 4 Series Coupe, a string of completely refreshed models is also celebrating the start of production. The new LCI generations of the 5 Series, 6 Series GT and M5 will also roll off the production line at Dingolfing starting July 2020.

Thus, no less than five different models are added in the assembly portfolio of this major BMW production facility, as Stefan Schmid, Chairman of the Works Council at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing, highlights:

“Five at one go. With the start of production for the new BMW 4 Series Coupé and updated BMW 5 Series and BMW 6 Series models taking place at the same time, staff in Dingolfing have proved once again that they can master complex launches and the company can rely on our location. Our plant is now ideally prepared for more models later this year, as well as the series launch of the BMW iNEXT in 2021.”

The 5 Series has always been the trendsetter in its class, with a successful model history that started almost 50 years ago, in the early 1970s with the E12 model. The LCI generation is now more elegant, dynamic and cutting-edge than ever before.

Moreso, the new 5 Series features extensive electrification measures across the engine lineup, new digital and connectivity technology, enhanced autonomous drive and safety assistants and all-new, range-topping plug-in hybrid model in the guise of the 545e xDrive Sedan.

At the same time, the new 6 Series GT sets apart as an exclusive luxury shuttle, defined by its all-rounding luxury and resplendent design oozing of presence and superiority. Most of the technology on the new 5 Series is now also available on the G32 LCI generation.

Last, but not least, the icing on the cake is surely the updated M5. Equipped with the performance-oriented M xDrive chassis and coming out in two power stages – 441 kW / 600 PS (592 hp) and 460 kW / 625 PS (617 hp), the new M5 and M5 Competition models are simply the pinnacle of high-performance business sedans in their respective segment in all aspects.