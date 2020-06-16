BMW M launches the facelift generations of the M5 and M5 Competition high-performance sedans, which now boast a sharper exterior design, a new operating concept inside and cutting-edge chassis tweaks that further enhance the driving dynamics.

The new 2021 BMW M5 Competition Facelift gets a technology transfer from the high-end M8 Gran Coupe in the form of new shock absorbers. Combined with the retuned chassis, it helps improve extend the maneuverability and handling capabilities of the high-performance to new limits, while also ensuring a great deal of ride comfort.

Both M5 variants continue to be powered by the BMW S63 4.4-liter V8 engine. In the case of the standard M5 version, the 8-cylinder BMW M TwinPower Turbo powerplant produces a peak output of 441 kW / 600 PS (592 hp), while in the M5 Competition model, the unit develops a higher output of up to 460 kW / 625 PS (617 hp).

The M xDrive performance-oriented AWD chassis remains a standard equipment, as is the M Steptronic 8-speed automatic gearbox, which helps handle and transfer the insane power output to the front and rear axle wheels.

The new M5 generation now more visually appealing than ever

Like the non-M 5 Series LCI launched at the end of May, the new BMW M5 Facelift models featured a refreshed exterior styling. The redesigned headlights with the new L-shaped DRL signature are present and can be fitted either with Adaptive LED technology or with the further enhanced BMW Laserlight, which is now upgraded thanks to the Dynamic Matrix Laser Beam.

Optionally, the eyes of the new BMW M5 models can be equipped with the BMW Individual Shadowline adornments, which adds darkened inlays to the headlamps for an outstanding and powerful visual effect. The tinted headlights can be ordered in conjunction with both the BMW Adaptive LED and the BMW Laserlight.

Besides the new headlights, the new M5 and M5 Competition now also sport a redesigned radiator grille with connected kidney and all-rounding chrome frame, which displays a tridimensional structure, double vertical bars and, depending on the model, the “M5” or now also “M5 Competition” emblem on the driver’s side kidney.

The new front end design also comprises a new hexagonal central air intake, which houses the oil cooler and the sensors for the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) system. The new bumper styling also incorporates newly styled elements for the side air vents, which add an extra dose of muscularity to the new M5 models.

At the rear end, the changes include new L-shaped lights with a distinctive 3D design and black surrounding, without an additional outer glass. The rear bumper has too undergone a slight revision, just like the rear diffuser and the M specific quad exhausts, which now feature thinner walls.

The new M5 models also feature an aluminum engine bonnet, streamlined M exterior mirrors, signature M gills on the front panels and a CFRP roof.

New colors and an impressive look for the range-topping M5 Competition

The M5 facelift generation launches brand new, visually daring exterior paintwork. There is a choice of no less than five new standard and BMW Individual paint finishes as follows: Brands Hatch Grey, Motegi Red metallic, Tanzanite Blue II metallic, Aventurine Red II metallic and matte Frozen Bluestone metallic. The former Champagne Quartz metallic has been renamed to Alvit Grey metallic.

The styling of the new M5 Competition is set to individualize the high-end variant compared to the standard M5. There are black accents all over the place. The entire kidney grille is adorned in high-gloss black chrome, followed by the side window ornaments, the M exterior mirror caps, the gills and boot lid.

The door sills are illuminated and sport the “M5 Competition” inscription, which is also to be found on the front gills, the kidney grille and at the rear end. A new light-alloy wheel design is also available: the 20-inch M double spoke wheels that are known from the BMW M8 family.

Enriched infotainment system and new operation concept

The new 2021 BMW M5 and BMW M5 Competition are now equipped with a new, 12.3-inch central screen for the infotainment system. The BMW OS 7.0 interface features the distinctive M layout and graphics for the Live Cockpit and Control Display, that is also seen on the new M8 models, as well as X5 M and X6 M.

Familiar from the M8, the new M5 generation introduces two new buttons on the central tunnel near the electronic gear shifter: the SETUP control and the M Mode button.

Toggling the M Mode button enables switching between two predefined driving modes: ROAD and SPORT. The first one is suitable for a normal use, with all the standard and optional driver assistance systems fully activated.

Choosing the SPORT enables to switch off most the alerts as well as steering and braking interventions from the driving assistance systems, aside from speed limits, overtaking restrictions, collision warning with braking function and the Evasion Assistant. The SPORT driving mode is also accompanied by a special M View for the digital instrument cluster and Head-Up Display.

The SETUP button placed above the M Mode control enables a complex adjustment of different powertrain and chassis parameters, thus enabling a fine tuning of the driving performance in the new M5 and M5 Competition.

The red-colored M1 and M2 buttons on the steering wheel enable the driver to configure and store two individual set-ups for the M xDrive, DSC, engine, transmission, damper and steering characteristics, as well as the appearance of the M View in the Head-Up Display.

Race circuit-addressed TRACK mode available only in the new BMW M5 Competition

Like in the case of the M8 Competition family of models, the new BMW M5 Competition facelift also offers the possibility to toggle in the puristic TRACK driving mode. To activate the TRACK mode, it is necessary to press the M Mode button longer and confirm the change in the Control Display of the BMW OS 7.0 infotainment interface.

As its name signals, the TRACK mode is suitable to be activated only on race circuit and not on public roads. This setting deactivates all the comfort, safety and driving assistance systems.

Furthermore, the HUD will display minimal information and the central infotainment screen will be shut off to be less distracting for the driver of the M5 Competition. The Live Cockpit digital cluster will also show information in the special M View.

To exit the TRACK mode, the driver must touch again the M Mode button and the car will revert to the standard ROAD driving mode.

Improved cabin and driving assistance equipment

The new M5 and M5 Competition models come fitted with standard M Sport seats with multi-way electric adjustment. Besides these, optional M multifunction seats are also available.

These high-end seats feature an integrated head restraints, an illuminated M5 logo and extended adjustment and functions. All type of seats are offered with standard Merino leather upholstery. Exclusively for the M5 Competition, BMW introduces the Merino full leather upholstery in Black/Midrand Beige finish.

When it comes to driving assistance systems, all of the latest innovations introduced on the LCI 5 Series generation are now also available for the new M5 and M5 Competition. The Driving Assistant Professional, the Traffic Jam Assistant and the Comfort Access with the NFC-based BMW Digital Key are just a few of the many cutting-edge technologies offered on the high-performance M5 models.

Interior Design Photos

High-revving V8 powerplant

The BMW M TwinPower Turbo 8-cylinder petrol unit is the heart of the new M5 and M5 Competition. In the M5, the S63 engine delivers a peak output of 441 kW / 600 PS (592 hp) reached at 6,000 rpm. In the M5 Competition, it comes with a power boost up to 460 kW / 625 PS (617 hp) also achievable at 6,000 rpm.

The maximum torque produced by the V8 powerplant increases to a staggering 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) in both cases. It becomes fully available as early as 1,800 rpm and up to 5,600 rpm in the M5 and 5,860 rpm in the M5 Competition.

The standard M5 does the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.4 seconds, while to hit 200 km/h it needs barely 11.1 seconds. On the other hand, the M5 Competition accelerates from standstill to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds (0.1 seconds quicker), whereas 10.8 seconds (0.3 seconds faster) are required for reaching the 200 km/h barrier.

Without any optional package, the top speed of the M5 and M5 Competition is strictly limited to 250 km/h (155 mph). If the M Driver’s Package is chosen, then the maximum speed rockets to 305 km/h (189 mph).

The engine allows for several functioning mode to be selected, such as EFFICIENT, SPORT and SPORT+. Furthermore, the exhaust system on the M5 and the M Sport exhaust on the M5 Competition are flap-controlled to offer a mindblowing engine sound, which can also be adjusted using the M Sound Control button.

The 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with M Drivelogic gearshift management enables fast, precise and short shifting times for the pinnacle 5 Series high-performance models. Using the Drivelogic button on the electronic gear lever, the driver can adjust the behaviour of the gearbox as follows: efficient, sporty or track-oriented.

One special equipment is reserved for the new BMW M5 Competition only: the bespoke engine mounts with stiffer spring rate. This helps for a more solid connection with the vehicle structure, in addition to ensuring faster engine responses and an immediate transmission of the power to the drivetrain. Furthermore, due to the added stiffness, the bespoke engine mounts also improve the vehicle’s dynamics and stability.

State-of-the-art drivetrain and brake technology

The core of the chassis underpinning the new BMW M5 and BMW M5 Competition is the intelligent M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and the Active M Differential for the rear-axle. The M xDrive offers three traction configurations: the standard 4WD, the rear-biased 4WD SPORT and the puristic 2WD rear-wheel drive.

The feedback of the electrically-operated M Servotronic can be further tweaked in two modes: COMFORT and SPORT, also available for the Variable Damper Control (VDC). In addition, the VDC also offer a third configuration option in the guise of the SPORT+ mode, which is set to maximize the dynamic performance.

The ground clearance of the new BMW M5 Competition is reduced by 7 millimeters compared to the pre-LCI predecessor. It also borrows new shock absorbers from the BMW M8 Gran Coupe, which refine both the handling, stability and comfort.

Both M5 versions are equipped with standard M Compound brakes, which feature perforated, inner-vented brake discs and six-piston fixed calipers bearing the M logo at the front and single-piston floating calipers with an integrated parking brake at the rear.

Apart from the standard blue finish, the brake calipers can also be painted in High-gloss Black or High-gloss Red. The optional M Ceramic brakes are individualized thanks to gold-painted calipers bearing the M logo.

Compared to the M Compound brakes, the M Ceramic brakes weigh 23 kilograms less and offer enhanced braking performance, thermal stability and fade resistance.

The new BMW M5 comes standard with 19-inch cast light-alloy wheels in five-double-spoke design in polished Orbit Grey(front: 9.5 J x 19, rear: 10.5 J x 19) with 275/40 R 19 tires at the front and 285/40 R 19 items at the rear. The new BMW M5 Competition rides on forged, bi-colour, 20-inch M light-alloy wheels in Yspoke design (front: 9.5 J x 20, rear: 10.5 J x 20) and mixed-size tyres (front: 275/35 R 20, rear: 285/35 R 20).

When the new M5 models are launched on the market this August, German clients will be able to order the standard version from a price of EUR 120,900. The M5 Competition will start from EUR 129,900. In the United States, the MSRP pricing is $103,500 for the M5 Sedan and $111,100 for the M5 Competition Sedan. Pricing does not include $995 Destination.

2021 BMW M5 Facelift Exterior