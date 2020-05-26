WORLD PREMIERE: BMW 5 Series Facelift

The BMW 5 Series Facelift enters the stage with a refreshed exterior design, added cabin appeal and a consistent package of technical innovations and novelties. The G30/G31 generation of the iconic 5 Series has reached the half point of its career. In order to keep it relevant and attractive in the competitive segment of luxury executive vehicles, BMW is now premiering the LCI generations for both the 5 Series Sedan and 5 Series Touring models. From July 2020, the new 5 Series facelift will celebrate the market launch globally. With this consistent revamp, the 5 Series writes a new chapter of its success story.

Sales figures confirm the 5 Series success

With a history dating back to 1972, when the first generation E12 was introduced, the new 5 Series LCI solidifies its position as the ultimate trendsetter in class thanks to its particularly dynamic and refined character, transposed in both the styling and the underpinnings.

Since the introduction in early 2017 to date, the G30/G31 model series has sold in over 600,000 units worldwide, which makes the current 5 Series generation both a particularly popular choice among customers and all-time bestseller for BMW.

A fresh look both outside and inside

The new BMW 5 Series models boast a significantly revamped visual identity, with clearly structured surfaces and eye-catching details, adding sharpness, character and enhancing the premium feel and the overall dynamic elegance of the car.

The new 5 Series come with a reinterpreted front fascia, with the major center points being the new headlights, the reshaped kidney grille and the new air vent section.

The daytime running lights bear a new signature design in the form of the “L” letter, while the new radiator grille is bigger and wider, thus exhibiting added muscularity and presence.

The G30/G31 now comes with standard LED headlights. Fully Adaptive LED headlights now with matrix function will be offered as an option.

The real novelty are the BMW Laser headlights, which will be available as optional equipment for the first time on all motoring variants. Like in the case of the 7 Series, the LCI 5 Series too does away with fog lights.

The rear lights of the 5 Series LCI feature a new styling philosophy as well, displaying a clear, tridimensional look, revamped inner graphics and darkened out sections for a sensational effect, at both daytime and at night.

The Sport Line, Luxury Line and M Sport trim variants all come with a new specific styling, to be easily differentiated in-between. The most impressive one remains the M Sport version, which gets its inspiration straight from the same package available for the 7 Series LCI.

New wheel designs, colors, BMW Individual features and M Performance Parts

The new BMW 5 Series also premieres additional standard and BMW Individual exterior paint works, like the Bernina Gray Amber Effect, the Phytonic Blue metallic or the Individual shades of Aventurine Red and Tanzanite Blue.

As well, the new 5 Series introduces a host of new alloy wheel designs for the M Sport, Luxury Line and Sport Line equipment trim levels.

Another visual highlight of the new 5 Series generation are the trapezoidal exhaust pipe finishers at the rear end, which are now standard on all powering versions.

The range-topping M550i xDrive variant, now rated at 390 kW / 530 PS (523 hp), is distinguished through its Cerium Grey body accents, the specific model lettering and the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line ornaments for the side windows.

Optionally, when choosing the high-performance M brake system, you can also opt out to paint the M brake calipers in either red or blue color.

The new BMW 5 Series also premieres a major first for the brand: the aerodynamically optimized BMW Individual Air Performance Wheels.

With an overall diameter of 20 inches, this new type of wheels displays a bi-color finish and an intricate design that enables drag reduction, a decrease in fuel consumption and an impressive visual attitude.

Another novelty brought by the new 5 Series are the BMW Individual Shadowline headlights, complementing the high-gloss Black Chrome exterior adornments.

By choosing this package, customers can boost the visual appeal of their new 5 Series with darkened out inlays at the upper edges of the headlights.

While in the past they were reserved solely to the M5, the Donington Grey metallic exterior paint finish and the M multifunction seats now become available for the M Sport trim variant.

To celebrate the launch of the new generation, BMW launches the 5 Series M Sport Edition equipped with exclusive equipment and BMW Individual appointments.

The new 20-inch Air Performance Wheels, the high-gloss Shadowline ornaments and the Donington Grey metallic paint finish are part of the recipe.

To further boost the appearance of the new 5 Series, a new program of M Performance Parts will be available for the G30/G31 LCI model generation right from the market launch in July 2020.

The cockpit of the new 5 Series: refined and fully connected

The cabin of the new 5 Series is pampered with refined materials, new dashboard trims and new standard, Sensatec and BMW Individual leather upholsteries.

Furthermore, the G30/G31 LCI models get a full integration of the BMW OS 7.0 infotainment system, available as part of the BMW Live Cockpit Plus and high-end BMW Live Cockpit Professional packages.

The 10.25-inch Control Display becomes standard equipment on all 5 Series variants and, if you choose the BMW Live Cockpit Professional infotainment equipment, then your new 5 Series will be complete with a huge, 12.3-inch Control Display, besides the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The engines of the new 5 Series: clean, frugal, electrified

The new BMW 5 Series comes with a consistently optimized range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains. All units now comply with the EURO 6d-TEMP standard and feature 48V mild hybridization.

The most important novelty is the new 545e xDrive Sedan plug-in hybrid, which celebrates market introduction in Autumn 2020. At 394 PS (388 hp), the 545e has an advantage of 100 hp over the 530e electrified variant.

Furthermore, the Integral Active Steering is now widely available as optional equipment across the new 5 Series lineup. For the first time, this clever technology can now be specced on the plug-in hybrid versions of the new BMW 5 Series.

New BMW Maps cloud-based navigation and enriched connectivity

Besides the aesthetic and engine updates, the new 5 Series also comes fully armed with state-of-the-art assistance and safety systems, such as Lane Departure Warning with lane return function, part of the Driving Assistant system, and the Active Navigation and Lane Change Assistant, which is featured within the range-topping Driving Assistant Professional package.

The optional Parking Assistant now incorporates the additional reversing function. The new BMW 5 Series can also be specced with the optional Drive Recorder system.

Last, but not least, the G30/G31 LCI premieres the BMW Maps cloud-based navigation system, which enables fast, precise and real-time guidance and route calculation, as well as a convenient way to search for addresses by specifying any word instead to select a destination.

The new 5 Series generation also offers the possibility to choose from the two available smartphone interfaces: Apple CarPlay and the recently introduced Android Auto.

Furthermore, the G30/G31 facelift models also benefit from the availability of the over-the-air Remote Software Upgrade program and the BMW Digital Key, which helps turn the smartphone into a virtual car key.

Certainly, the brand new BMW 5 Series models are fit for the future and fully equipped to continue the successful career of the G30/G31 generation.

Extensively revamped, enhanced and connected, the new BMW 5 Series Facelift is entirely brought up-to-date and ready to defend the crown of trendsetter of the executive automobile segment.

MSRP pricing for the 2021 BMW 5 Series sedan is $54,200 for the 530i Sedan, $56,500 for the 530i xDrive Sedan, $57,200 for the 530e Sedan, $59,500 for the 530e xDrive Sedan, $59,450 for the 540i Sedan, $61,750 for the 540i xDrive Sedan and $76,800 for the M550i xDrive Sedan.

Ordering opens in May 2020 with first deliveries scheduled for July 2020.

Now, let’s see more of the impressive BMW 5 Series LCI in the following gallery. Enjoy!