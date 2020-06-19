We bring you the first real life photos of the new BMW M440i in Artic Race Blue. Until now, most of the photos we’ve seen where from the original press pack, with one exception. So it’s quite a treat to finally see what the new BMW 4 Series looks like in real life.

Not only the Artic Race Blue looks great on the 4 Series’ body, but the overall car has a different presence. The oversized kidney grille is not as obnoxious as in some of the original photos, and somehow integrates better within the front-end. The headlights are also quite stunning, arguably some of the best in the current lineup.

Also, the massive air intakes and sportier front bumper of any M Sport model, especially the BMW M440i M Performance model, help to balance out the size of the grilles.

The side view is less aggressive than on other BMW models, but the lines are more fluid and less complicated. This is a cohesive design that aims to show sportiness without aggressive panels. Moving to the back is where you’ll find their best design work. The massive rear-end is further accentuated by the long and sleek taillights, while the bumper is nicely sculpted.

Under the Skin

While the new BMW 4 Series might have a polarizing design, what lies underneath it might not be so polarizing. BMW has actually extensively revised the 4 Series’ chassis over the 3 Series sedan. So it’s been given unique kinematics, suspension tuning, camber, steering, steering tuning and even braking to make the 4 Series feel sharper, more dynamic and, overall, different from the 3 Series.

BMW doesn’t just want customers to think that the 4 Series is just a 3 Series Coupe. Instead, the Bavarians want the 4er seen as a standalone model of its own. Hence the massive design departure.

Compared to the 3 Series Sedan, the new 4 Series Coupe (using 330i and 430i for comparison) is 2.2 inches longer, 1.0 inch wider, 2.2 inches lower and with a 1.0 inch wider rear track while sharing the same wheelbase.

Compared to the previous generation 4 Series Coupe, the new 4 Series is 5.2 inches longer, 1.0 inch wider, 0.4 inches taller and features a 1.6 inch longer wheelbase and 1.4 inch wider front and 1.2 inch wider rear tracks.

Exterior Colors

The M440i xDrive Coupe offers a choice of one standard non-metallic color, five optional metallic finishes and two optional Individual metallic paints.

Alpine White (standard)

Jet Black (standard, 430i and 430i xDrive only)

Black Sapphire Metallic

Mineral White Metallic

Sunset Orange Metallic (430i and 430i xDrive only)

Bluestone Metallic (430i and 430i xDrive only)

Portimao Blue Metallic (new)

San Remo Green Metallic (new, from 11/20 production)

Arctic Race Blue Metallic (new)

Individual Dravit Grey Metallic (M440i xDrive only)

Individual Tanzanite II Blue Metallic (M440i xDrive only)

Pricing

MSRP pricing is $45,600 for the 2021 BMW 430i Coupe, $47,600 for the 430i xDrive Coupe and $58,500 for the M440i xDrive Coupe. Pricing does not include $995 Destination.

The global market launch is set for October 2020.

[Photos: @chrism287]