The BMW M5 CS will be unveiled this year. The car was already teased by none other than the head of BMW M, Markus Flasch, and was apparently leaked not long ago. Some of the details are still being kept secret by BMW, but nevertheless, the car is still being tested on the famous Nurburgring.

The video below shows the new BMW M5 CS taking on the challenging track to test its more aggressive setup. The new BMW M5 CS is bound to follow the same recipe the M4 CS and M2 CS deployed.

Compared to the standard or the Competition versions, the CS is going to be lighter and a tad more powerful, while also bringing some interesting changes to the chassis and suspension. Naturally, the M5 CS is going to be more poised and less comfortable. More of a track fiend, if you will, and less of a luxury grocery carrier.

Whereas the M2 and the M4 are more prone to be taken to the track, the M5 is appealing to a bit of a different demographic. Sure, there are plenty of people out there enjoying their uber-sedan on the track, but the percentages are significantly lower as a whole. Even so, we should be seeing some great performance from the M5, despite its mid-size sedan configuration.

Under the hood, the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 will probably be massaged to get some extra 25 HP out compared to the Competition model. Therefore, with 650 HP and possibly 800 Nm of torque, this would become the most powerful car BMW ever made.

Weight saving measures might not be able to cut too much fat off the body, while the suspension changes should allow the M5 CS to carve canyons like no other sedan out there.