Video: BMW M5 CS Spotted testing on the Nurburgring

Testing sessions on the Nurburgring are now in full swing. Manufacturers are still hard at work, trying to finish their products in time. BMW is now testing the F90 BMW M5 CS according to the video posted below and we can’t wait to see how it shapes up, tech specs included. Judging by the shots presented to us in this video, the car seems to be quite fast and capable of keeping its weight under control.

The M5 CS is going to come out along with the refreshed version of the car, which is slated to be unveiled in a couple of months. Until then, we’ll get to see the BMW 5 Series facelift by the end of the month, so we’ll basically know how the new M5 will look like.

However, the CS model will be the first one to also wear the M5 badge. We’ve seen CS versions before but not of the four-door sedan so this will be a first for BMW as well.

For now, the specs are yet to be confirmed but we should expect a similar treatment to what the M4 CS got not long ago. That means the new M5 CS will be a bit lighter than the standard M5 and will also get a bit more power than the Competition model.

Most likely we’ll see it unveiled with a carbon fiber roof, a carbon fiber hood and other interior changes to cut weight. On the power front, we’ll probably get 650 HP and either 750 or 800 Nm of torque out of the 4.4-liter twin-turbo engine under the hood.

It remains to be seen if the M5 CS will also be offered in limited numbers. Chances of that happening are pretty high as that’s the way BMW has been doing things with its special models so far and there’s no chance the modus operandi will change for this car, especially since the M5 is very loved in the first place.