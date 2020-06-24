The upcoming BMW M2 CS is one of the most exciting cars to launch in 2020. The top model of the M2 family will arrive in limited numbers – around 2,200 units – aiming to provide thrilling driving dynamics. Powered by the engine from the F82 M4 CS, a more powerful version of the S55 which produces 331 kW (450 PS) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft), the M2 CS will mark the end of the F87 M2 series in October for the European market. The U.S. market will continue to receive additional units. The latest production estimate for U.S. customers is around 400 units.

On the software side of things, the engine management was slightly altered. 40 hp was added to the performance and the torque stayed at 550 Nm in comparison to the BMW M2 Competition. Interestingly, the M2C gearbox software was also altered to improve track use, similar to the differential and steering software.

The exhaust on the M2 CS has been changed slightly to accommodate the preferred sound track of the CS over the Competition. The new system has an altered mid damper and larger CS style tailpipes for an enhanced sound volume.

Weight savings are also a core part of the car. So the carbon roof saves about 10-10.5 kg.Furthermore, the carbon center tunnel inside the interior saves another 2.5 kgs. The carbon ceramic brake option for the front brakes saves 22 kg over the M Sport kit, which comes with the red calipers on the M2 CS. More weight saving of up to 11 kg is done in the form of the bonnet.

When equipped with the DCT, there is also a transmission oil cooler. Three radiators, an oil cooler, two pumps in the oil pan, and an oil sump baffle are some of the mechanical upgrades of the M2 CS.

BMW M2 CS comes with four exterior colors – Misano Blue, Sapphire Black, Hockenheim Silver and Alpine White – and one interior option in black. Exclusive Carbon Fiber and Alcantara interior trim help set this M2 apart from all previous versions.

As-standard, the M2 CS gets 19-inch “Y-spoke” wheels that come in gloss black finish. Each front wheel weighs only 9 kg (about 20 lbs) and about 10 kg (22 lbs) out back, on the count of the rears being wider. You can also opt for a matte gold finish for the wheels. Those 19-inch wheels are wrapped in ultra-sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires that have specifically been designed for the BMW M2 CS.

The BMW M2 CS will go on sale this Summer and has an MSRP $83,600 plus $995 Destination.