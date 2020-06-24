The BMW M2 CS is now being delivered around the world and the first reviews of the car say this is one of the best products to come out of BMW M in history. The M2 CS is getting quite a lot of praise, despite having a high price tag. For those thinking the M2 CS is too expensive, there are some alternatives, but they tend to be quite pricey as well. The video below includes two of them.

Now I know the Mercedes-AMG A45 S is not exactly a rival for the limited-run BMW. However, the Affalterbach-based automaker did a great job on the hatchback to make it quite unique. There’s no other hot hatch out there that can come close to it in terms of performance and handling so, naturally, it gets bumped up to the next level. This is where the 421 HP beast fits in better. In this track comparison, the AMG is the only all-wheel drive car.

As you’re about to notice, each car has something unique in this showdown. The Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0 is a truly rare bird in the world right now. It is the only manual here and the only one with a naturally aspirated engine. The 4-liter flat six delivers 400 HP to the rear axle and, as you’re about to see, that combination makes things very interesting. There’s a lot of sliding around happening.

Last, but not least, the BMW M2 CS is the only front-engine, rear-wheel drive car here. It is also the only one that is offered with both a manual and an automatic transmission, depending on your personal preference. Its 450 HP make it the most powerful here and it is also riding on the best tires. So… Care to guess who won? I won’t ruin the fun of watching these three duke it out but I will say they were pretty close. No matter who was the fastest though, which one would you take home?