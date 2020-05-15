SPIED: 2021 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe (G26) scooped at Nurburgring

The forthcoming BMW G26 4 Series will also spawn the very first purely electric Gran Coupe model, expected to launch in 2021. The second generation of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is quite a rare sight among spy photographers. The all-electric BMW i4 has often been caught during the road development phase, whereas the ICE-powered version of the G26 haven’t been spotted since September 2019. Recently, a lightly camouflaged G26 4 Series has been scooped while performing some fast laps on the Nurburgring track in Germany (as we don’t own the spy shots, you can see them here).

Rendering: @zer.0.wt

The new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is expected to premiere towards late 2020, with the i4 electric variant following in 2021. Albeit slightly toned down, the G26 generation will preserve most of the styling previewed by Concept i4 and Concept 4 show cars. The new mid-class Gran Coupe will feature a significantly dynamic silhouette and a reinterpreted Hofmeister kink. The front-end will be characterized by the dramatically large-sized kidney and slim headlights. The rear-end will expose a new styling, with the specific “L” shaped tail lamps.

The scooped prototype was equipped with the mid-range, fully adaptive LED headlights given the light signature. The high-ranging BMW Laser headlamps will be offered as an option and feature characteristic graphics, with LED DRL filaments creating the iconic Angel Eyes effect similar to the G20/G21 3 Series.

For the conventional powering variants, the new 4 Series Gran Coupe will borrow its cabin and dashboard from the 4 Series Coupe. Except for some details and specific individualization, the 3 Series traits can be perceived quite substantially.

The first-ever BMW i4 will, however, reportedly feature a fully digital dashboard interface. The instrument cluster and control display will gather together in a single piece of equipment: the Curved Display, to be first launched on the iX / iNEXT flagship electric SAV.

The engine lineup for the G26 4 Series will likely start from the entry-level 420i model in Europe, followed by the 420d xDrive and the 430i/430i xDrive variants. Identical to the G22/G23 siblings, the high-end 4 Series Gran Coupe will be the M440i xDrive with 374 PS/368 hp.

According to latest details from trustworthy sources, it appears that BMW is still pondering the option of offering a full-blown M4 Gran Coupe (G8x) beginning with 2022, as we recently reported. No definitive decision to greenlight the model has been taken so far.

The all-electric i4 will possibly come in no less than three variants: two with RWD and a range-topping one equipped with xDrive. Likely, if the odd nomenclature survives, then we’ll have the i430 and i440 models, with the latter also set to receive an AWD declination.